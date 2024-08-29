‘I Felt Like I Was In The Movie Carrie:’ Zach Braff Told Me The Story Behind Shooting That Bloody Bad Monkey Scene With Rob Delaney
It also lowkey looked like the movie Carrie.
Major spoilers are ahead for Bad Monkey Season 1, Episode 4 – “Nothing’s Wrong With It, I Just Don’t Need It Anymore.” Read with caution, and get caught up by streaming the show with an Apple TV+ subscription.
So far, the book-to-screen adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s Bad Monkey has been full of wild twists and fun action. However, Episode 4, which just aired on the 2024 TV schedule, kicked that all up a notch as we got the bloody backstory behind how Nick (Rob Delaney) lost his arm. Now, Zach Braff, who plays the doctor who sawed off Nick’s arm, is opening up about how they shot it and just how bloody it was.
Despite Braff’s character getting shot in Episode 3, he’s actually heavily featured in the next episode, because it’s a massive flashback. In it, we learn that his character Izzy is great friends with Rob Delaney’s Nick, and they were running a scammy business together. However, things took a turn, and that led to Izzy cutting off Nick’s arm.
I asked Braff about filming this episode, and he spoke so highly of his co-star, specifically referencing the extra bloody scene:
It was also crazy to watch. Seeing the house covered in clear plastic and Nick on a makeshift operating table was jarring. Then, watching Zach Braff’s character saw off his arm while getting splattered with blood was wild.
Continuing with his story about the scene, the Scrubs star rightly namechecked one of the best horror movies of all time while breaking down how they filmed this moment:
Considering Nick got legitimately covered in blood while cutting off Nick's arm in the show, I totally get the Carrie reference. This scene was gruesome and shocking, because the last thing I expected to learn in the mystery of how Nick lost his arm was that it was his and Eve’s idea and they asked Izzy to do it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
However, considering the show is based around the comedic genius of Vince Vaughn, Braff, Delaney and the impeccable cast of Bad Monkey, whacky turns like this make total sense. They're also wicked fun to watch too.
Overall, this pivotal scene in Bad Monkey not only revealed vital information about Nick and Eve’s plan and past, but it also served as an action-packed and fantastic sequence that involved some cool practical effects. So, it was so fun to hear Zach Braff’s perspective on shooting it all.
To go back and see Nick and Izzy’s origins and this super bloody moment in Bad Monkey, you can stream Episode 4 on Apple TV+ and catch new episodes in the same place every Wednesday.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.