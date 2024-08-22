‘What Is My Life Right Now?’ Zach Braff’s Hilarious Story About Going On A ‘Man Date’ With Rob Delaney That Involved Alligators
You know, Florida is a wild place...
Spoilers for Episode 3 of Bad Monkey are ahead. If you aren’t caught up, you can stream it with an Apple TV+ subscription.
As Bad Monkey has been airing on the 2024 TV schedule, I’ve been looking forward to all the silly antics that come with it simply because the series is set in Florida. However, not only is it set in the Southern state, but they filmed it there too. So, when I interviewed the cast about their Apple TV+ series, I asked about shooting there, and I was delighted to hear Zach Braff talk about the “man date” he went on with Rob Delaney that involved alligators of all things.
In the book-to-screen adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s Florida Keys-based whodunnit, Zach Braff plays a drunken doctor named Israel “Izzy” O’Peele and Rob Delaney plays Nick Stripling. In Episode 3, we find out that both characters are connected to Eve, but they haven’t really shared a scene. However, while they were in Florida shooting Bill Lawrence's show they spent a lot of time together behind the scenes, and even went on a fun “man date,” as the Scrubs actor told me:
I’m sorry sir, what? While this story baffled me in the moment, honestly, it makes sense. As of now, both these actors haven’t been in Bad Monkey much, so it seems like they had some time to bop around Florida. However, after Episode 3’s big reveal about Delaney’s character’s real identity and Izzy’s introduction and death, I have a feeling that will change.
Also, as I said, they filmed this show in Florida…so anything can happen there.
During my interview with Bill Lawrence, who created Bad Monkey, he explained all the wildlife guidelines they had to follow while filming the show. Plus, I think everyone knows that Florida is known for its gators, so it seems fitting that Delaney and Braff would go on this fun little outing together.
However, I wish they would have filmed it, I would have loved to see their lil off-set adventure.
Now, I’m just excited to keep watching Bad Monkey, because I want shenanigans like this to happen on the show.
In the first three episodes alone, we have seen quite a bit of Florida tomfoolery, considering a monkey plays a big part in the story, the mystery revolves around an arm that Vince Vaughn’s character was carrying around in a cooler with popsicles, and a golf cart was driven into the water. So, I imagine there’s more to come as the mystery unfolds, and hopefully, it involves Braff and Delaney working together.
The A Good Person director did note while telling this story that his co-star is a “really skilled” improviser like Vince Vaughn, and Braff is a skilled comedian himself. So, I’m very excited about what’s to come, based on this off-set story alone.
Bill Lawrence is known for creating some of Apple TV+’s best shows, and with a cast full of comedic geniuses who love to spend time together doing things like seeing alligators, it seems like Bad Monkey is headed in that direction too. To see what happens next on the fun Florida whodunnit, you can stream new episodes on Apple TV+ every Wednesday.
