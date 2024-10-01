'I've Evolved In A Lot Of Ways': Zachary Quinto Talks Joining NBC's Brilliant Minds After American Horror Story And Heroes
Brilliant Minds is a new kind of show for Zachary Quinto for some good reasons.
Zachary Quinto returned to primetime in the 2024 TV schedule as star of NBC’s newest medical drama, and Brilliant Minds won’t be confused with other shows in the genre like Chicago Med, Grey’s Anatomy, and (certainly not) Doctor Odyssey. With a focus on neurology and based on the work of real-life author and neurologist Dr. Oliver Sacks, the new show presented a chance for Quinto to step away from the kinds of characters he’s played on shows like Heroes and American Horror Story. The actor opened up to CinemaBlend about that evolution and what attracted him to Brilliant Minds.
Quinto plays Dr. Oliver Wolf, a brilliant neurologist who struggles with prosopagnosia, a.k.a. face blindness, but doesn’t let anything stop him from fighting for his patients even when that means bending the rules to the point of breaking them. His unconventional approach brought him to Bronx General Hospital in New York, working alongside his friend Dr. Carol Pierce and for his mother. All in all, nobody who watches will confuse Quinto as Wolf for him as Sylar on the original Heroes!
When I spoke with Zachary Quinto about his new NBC show (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription), he shared what drew him to Brilliant Minds as a more grounded show compared to his other major TV gigs and the Star Trek franchise as Spock:
As the creator and showrunner of Brilliant Minds, Michael Grassi brought plenty of TV experience thanks to his work as a producer on projects including Supergirl, Riverdale, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. For Quinto, getting to show how he’s evolved by playing Dr. Oliver Wolf was another major attraction. While he hasn’t exactly been typecast on TV as “dark and really twisted,” the new series allows him to explore some new directions as an actor. He went on:
As 2024 winds down, can anybody argue against Zachary Quinto’s point that right now is a good time for “hope and optimism and light” in primetime? For the Brilliant Minds star, another standout element of making Season 1 was one that few actors get to experience with a network TV project. When asked how much of the season finished filming before the premiere on September 23, Quinto confirmed that they “finished all of it” by the middle of August, when they’d been shooting “up in Toronto” since March. He went on:
It remains to be seen if that’s something that Brilliant Minds would be able to recreate in a second season, but viewers will need to tune into the first to guarantee a future for Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf and Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Fierce. The two stars did a chemistry read together for their roles, so it should be safe to say that theirs is a dynamic to continue looking forward to.
Check out Brilliant Minds on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following the latest episodes of The Voice. If you missed the premiere or just prefer streaming to watching live on Monday nights, you can find episodes next day streaming on Peacock.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).