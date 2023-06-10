Zachary Quinto Is Back For American Horror Story This Season, And He Opened Up About Meeting Kim Kardashian On Set

American Horror Story has welcomed a plethora of major stars over the course of its 11-season run. From Angela Bassett and Sarah Paulson to Evan Peters and Lady Gaga, it feels like a major chunk of Hollywood’s celebrity population has popped up on the anthology series at this point. And the upcoming twelfth season of the FX series is set to keep the star power coming, as Kim Kardashian is set to co-lead it . She’ll appear alongside a number of other notable names, including Zachary Quinto . The fan-favorite actor just recently confirmed his return and opened up about meeting Kardashian on set as well.

Longtime AHS fans will surely be glad to hear that Zachary Quinto is returning to the fold during the new season. However, it sounds like his role will be relatively small compared to past seasons. He shared those few details during a recent interview with People , during which he also recalled crossing paths with Kim Kardashian . The Star Trek alum had nothing but kind things to say about the reality TV star and mogul:

I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her. She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.

That’s serious praise, especially coming from someone who’s been a fixture in Ryan Murphy’s franchise for so long. Zachary Quinto joined the cast during the first season of American Horror Story, which was subtitled Murder House. From there, he appeared in the second season, Asylum and, after a long absence from the series, he returned for the latest entry, NYC. It’s wonderful to see the seasoned pro shower some much praise on his co-star as she prepares to make her own mark on the long-running program.

The Heroes alum isn’t the first veteran of the horror show to react to Kim Kardashian’s casting. Patti LuPone – who’s starred in two seasons herself – also spoke out on the matter, though she wasn’t quite as kind. LuPone chastised Kardashian , as the veteran actress believes the SKIMS founder’s hiring took away an opportunity from a more experienced performer. It is true that Kardashian doesn’t have as many acting credits as a number of her peers, but one would think that she just happened to possess something that appealed to the producers.

The Kardashians star is set to co-lead the season – which is called Delicate – alongside series vet Emma Roberts. Among the cast that’s joining them this year are Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Debra Monk. Plot details are scarce at the moment, and it could be a while before we get our first glimpse at what’s to come. This is because the show has reportedly been delayed due to the ongoing WGA writers strike .

Those curious about Kim Kardashian’s AHS debut may be bummed that they’re going to have to wait longer to see it, but Zachary Quinto’s vote of confidence may be enough to make them a little excited. It goes without saying that Kardashian has proven herself to be skilled in a number of ways. It’ll be intriguing to see if she finds similar success as the lead actress of a show.