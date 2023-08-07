Star Trek’s Ethan Peck And Zachary Quinto Met Up For The Ultimate Spock Reunion

This past weekend was a big one for Star Trek fans, as many gathered in Las Vegas for the STLV: 57-Year Mission convention to meet their favorite stars and writers. Unfortunately, the WGA writers' and SAG-AFTRA strikes prevented pretty much all talent from discussing their beloved shows, but there were still plenty of cool moments. For example, actors Ethan Peck and Zachary Quinto had a chance to meet and take a photo for the ultimate Spock reunion.

They may be from different timelines, but there's no denying they both embody the spirit of everyone's favorite Vulcan. Quinto, who plays the Kelvin universe Spock on the big screen, uploaded a photo to Instagram with Strange New Worlds' Peck and accompanied it with a humorous caption:

A post shared by Zachary Quinto (@zacharyquinto) A photo posted by on

To use Spock's iconic response, it's "fascinating" to see these two side by side. While I doubt anyone would be fooled into thinking they're looking at twins, the two actors do share some similar features that are key to helping them look as close to Leonard Nimoy as possible, for better or...better. Both men have won the love of fans for what they're brought to the roles before and since his passing, and here's hoping they both "Live long and prosper" to portray the character for many years to come.

As mentioned, Ethan Peck and Zachary Quinto were both at STLV meeting fans, signing autographs, and even took part in a panel together. Of course, neither were allowed to talk about struck work under SAG-AFTRA guidelines, meaning questions about Star Trek were completely off the table. That didn't stop people online from wishing they'd get a chance to share some screen time and maybe even have an adventure together.

Technically, Ethan Peck's Spock will meet Zachary Quinto's Spock, and for readers, it has already happened. Prime Spock was transported to the Kelvin timeline following a trip through a black hole that sent him back in time, which allowed Leonard Nimoy to reprise his role in the 2009 movie. Given where Strange New Worlds is set now, that won't happen until over a hundred years later, so it seems unlikely we'll get to see Peck's Spock recreate that scene anytime soon.

As for when we'll see each man as Spock again, Ethan Peck's Strange New Worlds is about to wrap up Season 2 but has already been renewed for Season 3. Production for the new season is currently on pause due to the strikes, so there might be a delay in when it will actually be available for those with a Paramount+ subscription.

While there are plenty of upcoming Trek shows on the horizon, we are still waiting for news on when Zachary Quinto will play Spock again in Star Trek 4. There have been quite a few false starts to finally get the movie going, so here's hoping the latest attempt is when it finally happens. Maybe we'll even get some weird kind of interdimensional hole where the crew of Strange New Worlds is able to meet and collaborate with the Kelvin Enterprise. Stranger things have happened in Star Trek, especially in Voyager.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds concludes Season 2 on Thursday, August 10th. As for where to find Zachary Quinto, every Kelvin timeline movie is currently available on Paramount+.