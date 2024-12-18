2024 Was A Big Year For Action Movies, But I Thought These 6 Kicked The Most Ass

The action genre wasn't quite as loaded this year in previous years, but that's not to say there wasn't anything worth watching. It was quite a big year for action in movies in general, and as someone who loves movies that kick ass, I found quite a few heart-pumping entries that are worth visiting or revisiting if you've already seen them.

The best news about this list is that every one of these six entries is currently available on streaming. If you haven't had a chance to watch these yet, now is your chance, and if you're looking for action, I can think of no better option than these movies right here.

Road House

Road House is a remake that took us to the place where it was most likely insane bar brawls would happen in the United States, Florida. A former UFC fighter finds work guarding a rough-and-tumble bar in the Keys and soon gets wrapped up in a feud with a gang and a wild hitman who isn't afraid to roam the streets naked.

I don't think it's surprising to any who watched it with their Amazon Prime Video subscription that Road House is at the top of action movies to see in 2024. I think there was mild skepticism universally that a new setting and Jake Gyllenhaal would make this remake a hit, but now we're all as excited as he is for the sequel. I'm hoping to see more of Conor McGregor in the sequel, but based on his comments about it, it doesn't seem like he'll be returning.

Dune: Part Two

The long-awaited sequel to the blockbuster franchise arrived, and boy, did we see a lot. Obviously there's still a lot of story to tell when it comes to Dune: Part Two, but it seems as though the story is only just getting started. I'm seated to see what becomes of this holy war and how Paul is able to navigate this new rise to power.

This is a year where I think Dune: Part Two will end up on a lot of best movie lists of the year for different reasons. CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg gave it a perfect score in his Dune: Part Two review, which I think speaks to its quality, and I don't think anyone will forget that popcorn bucket that looked like a sex toy for years to come.

Deadpool & Wolverine

When his universe is put in jeopardy, Deadpool seeks out Wolverine in hopes that they can find a way to set the world right again. This brings them to the Void, where they encounter a lot of different heroes from the previous Marvel Fox movies, for a meta adventure that is as hilarious as it is thrilling to watch. If you're a longtime Marvel fan, you know how long fans have waited for this matchup.

When it comes to upcoming Marvel movies, this one should be the gold standard of what to aspire to. Granted, it takes more than a few cheap shots at other recent entries, which I'd argue did more harm than good, but hopefully the MCU can springboard off this latest success and deliver more high-quality movies.

Rebel Ridge

A man rolls into town and, after being screwed over by the local cops, begins to uncover a big conspiracy that could land a lot of people in trouble. Of course, the people behind that plot aren't going to let him expose them, so things quickly escalate into an adventure that has shades of Rambo for a new generation.

Rebel Ridge makes a compelling case for Aaron Pierre to be the next great action hero in Hollywood. He's cool, calm and collected, and I'd love to see him bust heads and expose wrongdoings in a big-budget feature. He's had a great start in Hollywood, and I think this movie is going to be what takes him to that next level where maybe he's eyed for another big action movie.

Monkey Man

A young man seeks revenge from a drug lord after his mother was killed when he was a child. Monkey Man takes viewers to India's underground and centers on a hero who uses a persona to act as a symbol of justice for his people and those disenfranchised and bullied by those who wish to harm him. In short, this is a revenge movie, and just about every minute of it kicks ass.

Regarding directorial debuts, Dev Patel had one of the best of any actor we've seen in a while. People like CinemaBlend's Jason Wiese are thrilled to see what he's doing next, which is about the best anyone can ask for when they make their first movie. Also, who would've pegged Patel as an action hero? He's always been a great drama actor, so it's really satisfying to see him thrive in a new space.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Years after Mad Max: Fury Road, we finally got the story about one of the most compelling characters from the film, Furiosa. This prequel tells the origin story of the warrior and revisits the twisted world created by acclaimed director George Miller. It's all capped off by having Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth as the leads,

I'll admit that the reviews for Furiosa were all over the place, but even a middling Mad Max movie will blow other action entries out of the water. Maybe you think it lives up to the quality of the original, or maybe you think it falls just a bit short. In any case, this still stands as one of the best action movies of 2024, so don't let people dissing it dissuade you from checking it out if you haven't already.

2024 was a good year for action, but will 2025 top it? I'm certainly ready for it to try, and already getting hype thinking about all the great movies that kicked ass I could be praising this time next year.