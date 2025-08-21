Daniel Day-Lewis' Anemone Trailer Sees Him Paired With Sean Bean In Tense Thriller

Daniel Day-Lewis is widely and appropriately recognized as one of the greatest actors to ever grace the silver screen. While never one to be described as prolific, being very super selective in choosing parts, he spent decades as one of the film industry's most reliably brilliant stars, and he was nominated for six Academy Awards between 1990 and 2018 (winning three of them). His absence from the movie world since his retirement eight years ago has been felt, his last performance having been in Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread – but at long last he is back, and fans everywhere can now preview his upcoming 2025 movie Anemone via the feature's first trailer.

It was back in October of last year that we learned that Daniel Day-Lewis was making a new movie, and it wasn't wholly surprising to learn that his comeback project was very personal. He co-wrote the screenplay for Anemone with his son Ronan Day-Lewis (who is also directing), and the work is an exploration of family with a focus on a pair of adult brothers.

Set in Northern England, the story follows a man (Sean Bean) who ventures into the woods with the intent of reconnecting with his estranged brother, who lives in the wilderness as a hermit (Daniel Day-Lewis). As they reconnect, they try to heal wounds caused by a life-changing event that happened decades earlier. The cast also incudes Samantha Morton and Samuel Bottomley.

While Daniel Day-Lewis' work in the movie industry goes back to 1971 when he had an uncredited role in the John Schlesinger-directed drama Sunday Bloody Sunday (his first credited part in a theatrical film was 1982's Oscar-winning Gandhi), Anemone will mark only the second time that he has been credited with a behind-the-scenes role after producing the original score for 2005's The Ballad of Jack and Rose. This screenwriting credit is his first.

For Ronan Day-Lewis, Anemone is his debut as a feature writer and director, though he previously directed a short film titled The Sheep And The Wolf in 2018, and he directed the music video for the song "Snow And Sun" by the band Sargasso in 2019.

The movie is already set for distribution from Focus Features, and it will be arriving in theaters on October 10, but Anemone will first start to build hype on the festival circuit. A specific premiere date has not yet been announced, but the film will be making its world premiere at the New York Film Festival, which is set to be held between September 26 and October 13. After that (assuming the word of mouth is strong enough), we can probably expect the title that is repeated a lot throughout awards season.