Road House 2 Is Coming, But It Seems Like It May Be Bad News For Fans Of Conor McGregor

Since its launch on Prime Video on March 21, Road House has smashed streaming records , pulling in nearly 80 million viewers worldwide and firmly establishing itself as a heavyweight hit for Amazon. Directed by action maestro Doug Liman and starring the ever-intense Jake Gyllenhaal, the film serves up a high-octane reboot of one of the most iconic ‘80s movies , the 1989 classic action movie originally fronted by the late great Patrick Swayze . Among the star-studded cast of Road House is real-life UFC legend Conor McGregor, stepping into the role of Knox—Gyllenhaal's most formidable adversary in the movie. Road House 2 is officially a go, but fans will find themselves in a twist. Despite the sequel's green light, a social media post from the fighter may mean bad news for Conor fans.

As Road House reaches its climax, it appears that Dalton has finally subdued his rival Knox, leaving viewers to assume the character's demise—until a surprising post-credits scene reveals otherwise. In this scene, the UFC star’s character makes a bombastic escape from a hospital, clad only in a gown, hinting at possible future showdowns. While the film's ending sets the stage for a sequel and the return of Knox, McGregor's recent Instagram stories post has cast doubt on his continued involvement.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video, MGM Studios)

On Instagram, Conor shared Amazon’s announcement of the sequel and added a congratulatory note: “Congrats, guys! I wish you all the best of luck with it ❤️👏.” The wording of his message raises questions: is the veteran Call of Duty voice actor hinting at his absence in the next installment? This ambiguity fuels speculation: is Conor McGregor’s comment a strategic move to avoid spoilers for those who haven’t seen the movie yet, or is it a genuine farewell to his character?

Known for his dynamic and provocative style in the octagon, Conor's transition to the big screen in the Gyllenhaal-led remake has been enthusiastically received by fans . Given the positive response to his acting debut, it would be a significant loss for the franchise if the filmmakers didn't manage to bring him back for the sequel and give his villain a chance at revenge.

Hopefully, the Irish-born mixed martial artist's post doesn't suggest friction with his co-star, Jake Gyllenhaal. During a particularly intense late-night shoot, Gyllenhaal admitted the fighter kept trying to punch him and that he was even actually"clocked" by the Featherweight Champion in one scene. While the Jarhead star might understandably want to avoid a repeat of that incident, fans like myself are hoping it won't deter the fighter’s return for the sequel.

The 2024 movie schedule release has generated considerable excitement, particularly because of the award-winning MMA performer’s role in his first action role. In the CinemaBlend review of the movie , Eric Eisenberg described the film as "super violent and super funny," Sean O’Connell noted that Conor not only steals the show but is the main reason to watch the movie. This acclaim highlights McGregor's standout performance, underscoring his impact and the anticipation for his potential involvement in a follow-up film.

You can check out the movie everyone is talking about, and Conor McGregor’s over-the-top performance in Road House is now streaming for anyone with an Amazon Prime Video subscription .