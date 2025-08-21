Someone’s Out Here Asking Zoë Kravitz The Hard Questions: Is She Allowed Back In Pal Taylor Swift’s House After Destroying Her Bathroom?
Taylor Swift is known for her generosity. She gave her tour crew millions in bonuses, and she let Sophie Turner stay at her New York City apartment, for example. She also let Zoë Kravitz stay in her home when she had to evacuate during the LA fires; however, that stay didn’t go as planned. So, after the Caught Stealing actress shared the story behind how she “completely destroyed” her friend’s bathroom, someone asked if she would ever be allowed back inside the pop star’s house.
How Zoë Kravitz And Her Mom ‘Completely Destroyed’ Taylor Swift’s Bathroom
During the LA wildfires, Kravitz was one of many who had to evacuate, which she explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Her mom, Lisa Bonet, also had to leave her home, and Taylor Swift let them stay at her house while the fires were dealt with. However, it wasn’t just the actress and her mom staying there; it was her mom’s snake, too.
So, they all stayed in Taylor Swift’s house for about two weeks, and as The Batman actress was packing downstairs, she got a call from her mom, who was upstairs. Kravitz continued the story by saying:
The snake had gone into this hole, and Kravitz explained the hole was “next to a banquette that is built into the wall that has two drawers at the bottom.” Eventually, they got the house manager involved in the fiasco, and he came with a crowbar, as she explained:
Ultimately, they “completely destroyed” the bathroom, and she explained that her options were to do that or tell the singer they’d lost a snake in her house. Eventually, she told Swift that it happened and paid to have it fixed, but now we’re wondering: Will The Studio actress ever be invited back?
Will Zoë Kravitz Be Allowed Back in Taylor Swift’s House?
So, after that story was publicized, E! News asked Kravitz about “snake-gate” while she was promoting her film on the 2025 movie schedule, Caught Stealing. They asked her if she had been back to Swift’s house, and she responded with the following words:
Her co-star Austin Butler noted that it was “important to clarify” the reasoning, too, which led Kravitz to make this joke:
I’m sure she is allowed back there, especially since it’s clear that there’s no bad blood between the friends. In fact, Kravitz has heard Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl, which Travis Kelce said is “12 bangers.” I’d assume you have to be really close to the singer to get that kind of insider preview.
So, all appears to be well between the pals, despite the destroyed restroom (that has been repaired). Now, whenever the actress is able to get back to LA, I need to know if she pays a visit to her pal's house and its new bathroom.
