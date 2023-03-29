25 Years later, Jeff Bridges, John Goodman And More From The Cast of The Big Lebowski

Who would have thought a film about a super chill dude who has a rug stolen due to mistaken identity would be an entertaining movie? Yet, the creative and intentional way the Coen brothers’ compiled these scenes resulted in a film that still has people watching and laughing 25 years later. Even as Jeff Bridges reminisced on the The Big Lebowski's mediocre box office response, he recalled that people didn’t quite get it at first, but it later gained traction as people started to notice the genius of the small details.

The characters in this movie are a noteworthy part of the those details. Their outlandish quirks and perfect delivery make this movie a timeless and enjoyable comedy. Walk down memory lane with photos of the cast from the movie and see what the actors look like now. And please, mind the rug.