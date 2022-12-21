25 Years Later, Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz And More From My Best Friends Wedding

It is not uncommon for a person to discover that they really see a close friend as more than a friend at the worst possible moment. No film has exemplified this scenario better and more honestly than director P.J. Hogan's My Best Friend's Wedding, in which Julianne (Academy Award winner and rom-com queen Julia Roberts) conspires to ruin the impending nuptials of her longtime buddy, Michael (Dermot Mulroney), to the bubbly Kimberly (Cameron Diaz).

Despite its reputation as one of the most timeless and beloved romantic-comedies ever, it is hard to believe it came out a quarter of a century ago. Yet, its biting commentary on the complexities of adult relationships and hilarious and endearing performances has kept it forever, and ever, in our hearts. Celebrate the film's silver anniversary by scrolling through this slideshow featuring photos of the My Best Friend's Wedding cast from when it first released coupled with more recent snapshots of the performers.