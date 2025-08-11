Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Gossiping With Gal Pals Gwyneth Paltrow And Sandra Bullock... Sometimes About Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston is set to make a big return on the 2025 TV schedule when The Morning Show Season 4 is available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription in September, and you can bet she’ll be making more than a few headlines while promoting her character Alex Levy’s upcoming trials and tribulations. Fans can also bet she’ll be making a point of gabbing with and hanging out with her closest galpals like Sandra Bullock and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Despite being one of the planet’s most recognizable and beloved celebrities, Aniston hasn’t ever fully embraced the limelight in the way that others have, as she doesn’t view fame as being as vital a part of life as friendship, telling Vanity Fair that when she was in her 20s, she began joining women’s circles with her female companions, which had quite an effect. In her words:

That opened me up to the importance of women in each other’s lives and how important it is to support and hold each other up when so many want to tear each other down. Jennifer Aniston

Both Aniston and Bullock talked about their burgeoning friendship that started at some point around 2010 when they met during a mutual friend’s wedding. In this case, “met” means downed a bunch of shots with, and it was apparently such a positive experience that they’ve remained friends ever since, despite waking up the next day still feeling the alcohol. As Bullock put it:

We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends—it was about pitting everyone against each other. We were told we weren’t supposed to do that—meaning like and respect and honor each other. Sandra Bullock

Despite any such industry perceptions, Bullock and Aniston bonded over a shared love of many things, including practical jokes and interior design. Bullock also gives Aniston lots of love and credit for being so open and inviting, and her willingness to let others into her life.

The two mega-stars also happened to both date Friends co-star Tate Donovan, which is also something of a throughline in Aniston's relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Well, not directly involving Tate Donovan, but rather someone else who did also appear on Friends: Brad Pitt, the famed ex-hubby of both Paltrow and Aniston.

They first met when the latter's TV co-star David Schwimmer was filming the 1996 comedy The Pallbearer, and Jennifer Aniston noted that she "went to her and Brad's engagement party." But while Pitt is no longer romantically involved with either of them (and has completely different former marriage issues), the two women are still as close as ever.

When asked if they ever talk about the Se7en star, Aniston responded gamely with:

Oh, of course. How can we not? We’re girls. Jennifer Aniston

However, she also pointed out that their discussions revolve around far more than just past relationships with A+ stars. They're also quick to get tips from each other. As she put it:

We’re always swapping advice—‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?’ Jennifer Aniston

If only we could all be the kind of friend that Jennifer Aniston is to her nearest and dearest, hanging out on vacation and during her Sunday night all-star dinners. Which is to say, someone should get my name on that invite list, even if it requires an elaborate false persona.

Meanwhile, on the TV side of things, The Morning Show Season 4 will debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 17.