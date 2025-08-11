Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Gossiping With Gal Pals Gwyneth Paltrow And Sandra Bullock... Sometimes About Brad Pitt
Nothing's off the table, it seems.
Jennifer Aniston is set to make a big return on the 2025 TV schedule when The Morning Show Season 4 is available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription in September, and you can bet she’ll be making more than a few headlines while promoting her character Alex Levy’s upcoming trials and tribulations. Fans can also bet she’ll be making a point of gabbing with and hanging out with her closest galpals like Sandra Bullock and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Despite being one of the planet’s most recognizable and beloved celebrities, Aniston hasn’t ever fully embraced the limelight in the way that others have, as she doesn’t view fame as being as vital a part of life as friendship, telling Vanity Fair that when she was in her 20s, she began joining women’s circles with her female companions, which had quite an effect. In her words:
Both Aniston and Bullock talked about their burgeoning friendship that started at some point around 2010 when they met during a mutual friend’s wedding. In this case, “met” means downed a bunch of shots with, and it was apparently such a positive experience that they’ve remained friends ever since, despite waking up the next day still feeling the alcohol. As Bullock put it:
Despite any such industry perceptions, Bullock and Aniston bonded over a shared love of many things, including practical jokes and interior design. Bullock also gives Aniston lots of love and credit for being so open and inviting, and her willingness to let others into her life.
The two mega-stars also happened to both date Friends co-star Tate Donovan, which is also something of a throughline in Aniston's relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow.
Well, not directly involving Tate Donovan, but rather someone else who did also appear on Friends: Brad Pitt, the famed ex-hubby of both Paltrow and Aniston.
They first met when the latter's TV co-star David Schwimmer was filming the 1996 comedy The Pallbearer, and Jennifer Aniston noted that she "went to her and Brad's engagement party." But while Pitt is no longer romantically involved with either of them (and has completely different former marriage issues), the two women are still as close as ever.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
When asked if they ever talk about the Se7en star, Aniston responded gamely with:
However, she also pointed out that their discussions revolve around far more than just past relationships with A+ stars. They're also quick to get tips from each other. As she put it:
If only we could all be the kind of friend that Jennifer Aniston is to her nearest and dearest, hanging out on vacation and during her Sunday night all-star dinners. Which is to say, someone should get my name on that invite list, even if it requires an elaborate false persona.
Meanwhile, on the TV side of things, The Morning Show Season 4 will debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 17.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.