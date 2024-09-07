5 Ways Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Improves On The OG Movie, And 4 Ways It Doesn't Stack Up

SPOILER WARNING: The following article gives away many important details from the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, so don’t say we did not warn you if you choose to read on.

The ghost with the most is back, but is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice the sequel with the most? The early reactions to the long-awaited Beetlejuice follow-up suggest that the new horror film (a term used lightly here) is a worthy continuation of one of the best Tim Burton movies. I would also agree that it is for many reasons.

However, there are also a number of reasons why I believe the new 2024 movie is not quite as good as the 1988 original, in which Michael Keaton was first introduced as the titular “bio-exorcist,” whose really name is spelled Betelgeuse, by the way. In fact, let’s start with him as I break down why Beetlejuice Beetlejuice made my millennium, and later why it sometimes felt like a millennium.

Improvements

I think I will remember Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as one of the best horror movies of 2024 (again, a term used loosely here) and this is why…

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Betelgeuse Gets More Screentime

Betelgeuse is one of the most recognizable and beloved Michael Keaton movie characters, despite showing up for a total of just 17 minutes in the 90-minute original. However, that changes in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which gives top billing to Keaton (who recently expressed interest in reverting to his legal name, Michael Douglas).

The film makes the spirit in stripes more of a central character and even dials down on his more antagonistic and perverse qualities, but without ever overstaying his welcome. We have experienced a renaissance of Keaton bringing back his most fun characters, but the best reprisal so far is Betelgeuse, whom you can tell the actor had fun playing again in every second you spend with him in the sequel.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

A Deeper Exploration Of The Afterlife

Want to hear a fun fact about Michael Keaton? It was actually the actor’s idea to depict the afterlife as a spooky DMV, if you will. This one-of-a-kind design was the one aspect of Beetlejuice I was looking forward to seeing more of in the follow-up than Betelgeuse, and it certainly did not disappoint.

Of course, we get to return to the waiting room (complete with new recently deceased individuals), but we also are introduced to the netherworld’s police department, a travel terminal for spirits looking to head to the “great beyond,” and a “soul train” that actually pays homage to the eponymous legendary dance program. Even Betelgeuse has a legitimate job there now, as does Keaton’s Batman Returns and Dumbo co-star Danny DeVito as a grim-looking custodian.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

An Even More Wondrous Aesthetic

With any long-awaited sequel comes worry of whether or not it will live up to expectations. However, one thing that kept me optimistic was word that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice favored practical effects like the first film over CGI. While computer animation were definitely used here and there, the moments that were created organically led to some of the franchise's most eye-popping visuals.

Using camera tricks, animatronics, prosthetics and stop-motion animation to bring back familiar elements like sandworms certainly did right by my nostalgic instinct, but it was the newer concepts and imagery that really dazzled me. The recently deceased individuals it introduces — such as a man almost swallowed whole by a rattlesnake and Charles Deetz, whose head was taken from him by a shark — are all wonderfully realized.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

There Are More Surprising Twists And Turns

What makes Beetlejuice one of the best movies of the 1980s is its grandly unique execution of an otherwise relatively straightforward narrative that lacks many major surprises or reveals. Well, if you were hoping to find more twists in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, you got ‘em.

One reveal that impressed me was that Astrid Deetz’s (Jenna Ortega) love interest, Jeremy (Arthur Conti), is not only a ghost, but also a murderer who tricks her into giving up her life force for him. On the other hand, Rory (Justin Theroux) only wanting to marry Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) to exploit her medium abilities is something I probably should seen coming, but I certainly appreciated the attempt at an interesting reveal for his character.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Delia's Character Improvements

An original Beetlejuice cast member I was especially excited to see return in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was Catherine O’Hara. While I personally prefer the Emmy-winning comedian’s portrayal of eccentric artist Delia Deetz in the original film, I might prefer the character herself more this time.

The sequel suggests that Delia’s previous run-in with Betelgeuse must have led her to undergo a noticeable evolution to her personality. She appears to be a significantly less conceited and, shall I say, tolerable person who has also, most importantly, managed to develop a stronger relationship with her stepdaughter.

Detractions

For all the things that I loved about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, there are also a number of things that left me unsatisfied, such as…

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Script Is Not As Funny As The Original

While the original Beetlejuice is not really considered one of the all-time best horror-comedy movies for its frights, it certainly is for being funny, especially with Keaton’s performance. Unfortunately, humor is a most essential aspect where Beetlejuice Beetlejuice pales in comparison.

I chuckled at a few gags from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar’s screenplay, but even more of them felt a bit stale and uninspired to me. In fact, I think most of Betelgeuse's dialogue would not have survived without Keaton's committed line delivery.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Story Tries To Juggle Too Many Plot Lines At Once

I mentioned earlier how Beetlejuice has a pretty straightforward narrative, which is actually one of the things I admire most about the film. As much as I appreciate Beetlejuice Beetlejuice for avoiding a retread of the original film’s plot (for the most part), I somewhat wish it would have stuck with one plot to focus on this time.

The movie sees Betelgeuse trying to avoid his ex-wife, Lydia suddenly engaged to Rory, Astrid trying to cope with her father’s death years earlier, Delia dealing with her husband’s death, and Astrid being kidnapped into the afterlife, forcing Lydia to enlist Betelgeuse’s help. It is already a lot to keep up with, and the resolution of everything feels a bit too rushed at the end.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Monica Bellucci's Delores Is Wasted

The greatest victim of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s overstuffed plot, however, if Betelgeuse’s aforementioned ex-wife, Delores (Monica Bellucci). After an outstanding character introduction in which she staples her disembodied parts together, and an intriguing backstory that explains she murdered Betelgeuse by poisoning him centuries earlier, I was very excited to see where this spirit’s arc would take her.

However, all she really does is go around ask people where her old hubby is, only to suck out their souls before she can get an answer. When she finally does come face-to-face with Betelgeuse, she is taken out by a Sandworm just seconds later. Her character design is memorable and the soul-sucking special effects are remarkable, but Delores’ role in the story sadly amounts to nothing overall.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

No Adam Or Barbara

The main characters of the original Beetlejuice are the recently deceased Adam and Barbara Maitland, who begrudgingly ask Betelgeuse to help scare the Deetzes out of their house after they die. Tim Burton gave an understandable explanation for why Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis do not appear in the sequel, but I think that relegating their characters’ involvement to one vague throwaway line was a mistake.

Obviously, Baldwin looks absolutely nothing like he did in 1988 these days, but Davis could pass for her ghostly counterpart from the original film easily. I think at least a cameo by the Oscar winner would have made the film even better if done right, which I understand is not always done right. Still, it could have been worth a try and been better than explaining they “found a loophole and crossed over.”

Years before Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was officially announced, I actually hoped a sequel might not happen, regarding the original as a classic that would be better left alone. A part of me still feels that this follow-up was unnecessary and is overall not as good as its predecessor. Yet, I am glad it happened and am sure I will enjoy it many more times as a double feature with Beetlejuice.