I Watched A New A24 Thriller Streaming, And Umm... It's Basically Willy Wonka

SPOILER WARNING: The following article gives away pretty much the whole plot of Opus, so if you have not seen the new 2025 movie, proceed with caution as you take in this “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The extreme nature of fan loyalty, especially in the music industry, is not something to be taken lightly, which appears to be the general thesis of Opus. The new A24 movie, and debut feature from writer and director Mark Anthony Green, stars Ayo Edebiri as Ariel Ecton, a journalist offered the chance to witness the unveiling of the latest studio album from much-admired, long-retired pop star Moretti (John Malkovich), but quickly suspects something sinister is afoot.

I was excited to finally check out the recent horror movie with my HBO Max subscription, and it was mostly what I anticipated, while also catching me a little off guard with some unexpected and unlikely similarities to a certain classic kids movie. I mean, is it just me, or does the plot of Opus seem to borrow a lot from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory? Allow me to explain…

I Noticed A Number Of Parallels Between Opus And Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory

First, let me briefly recap Opus: an eccentric, widely renowned, and fabled celebrity returns to the public eye after a long absence and invites a select number of people to an eventful tour of his idyllic compound, which he shares with his loyal servants. Amid the festivities, some visitors begin to disappear, with only our central protagonist ultimately remaining. By the end, Ariel makes the surprising discovery that she has kept Moretti’s deadly cult alive by detailing their teachings in her successful book about her traumatic experience.

Just replace “servants” with “Oompa-Loompas” and the final sentence with, “By the end, Charlie makes the surprising discovery that he has been selected to keep Wonka’s business alive,” we would basically have the plot of Roald Dahl’s novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was most famously adapted into a beloved film starring Gene Wilder. I honestly did not mind that I found this dark thriller to, essentially, be a bloodier remake of Willy Wonka (considering the 1971 film was pretty dark to begin with). In fact, it was the one thing about Opus that I found most amusing.

Personally, I Would Rather Just Watch Willy Wonka Again Than Opus

I apologize if that “once-in-a-lifetime experience” bit from the top of my article sounded self-indulgent. I just wanted to honor my tradition of spoiler warnings that reference the film I am writing about, since the premiere presentation of Moretti’s new album is often described as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience” in Opus. However, the movie itself, if you ask me, is anything but.

While it boasts wonderful performances all around, especially from Edebiri, and some catchy tunes courtesy of Nile Rodgers and The Dream, it does not quite master the unsettling tone that could have earned it a spot among the best A24 horror movies or, at least, saved it from being a relatively bland commentary on vanity and celebrity obsession, in my opinion. It does not have much of anything interesting to say about those themes, and, on top of that, it painfully pales in comparison to the many other, and arguably more effective, thrillers dealing with the topic of cults from only the last decade or so, such as Midsommar or The Invitation.

If my negative review does not sway you and a twisted reimagining of Willy Wonka from A24 still piques your curiosity, go ahead and stream Opus on HBO Max and see how you feel. Maybe it will have a greater effect on you and transport you into a world of pure imagination.