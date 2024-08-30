Why Are Geena Davis And Alec Baldwin Not In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? Tim Burton Explains

Tim Burton movies always have a style of their own, and have remained a vital part of pop culture in the decades after classics like Edward Scissorhands hit theaters. Another beloved hit is 1988's Beetlejuice (streaming now with a Max subscription), which is finally getting a sequel in September. Fans are wondering why Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin aren't in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and now Tim Burton has explained his reasoning.

What we know about Beetlejuice 2 is limited, but the wait is nearly over for its arrival in theaters. While the footage hinted at how Jeffrey Jones' character was being written out, fans have been wondering why Baldwin and Davis didn't get in on the fun. While speaking with People about the upcoming horror movie/comedy, he shared why that pair of actors weren't brought back. In his words:

I think the thing was for me I didn't want to just tick any boxes. So even though they were such an amazing integral part of the first one, I was focusing on something else.

Points were made. Despite being a sequel, it sounds like Burton didn't want Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to simply be a rehash of the original. Instead he wanted to tell a new story, one that simply didn't need the characters Barbara and Adam Maitland. We'll just have to wait and see if/how they're referenced in the new movie.

Tim Burton felt disillusioned by Hollywood prior to filming the Beetlejuice sequel, and his comments about Davis and Baldwin might tie to this. Most long-awaited sequels make it a point to bring back as many legacy characters as possible, in hopes of bringing fans to the theater. But despite how generations of fans may have liked to see the Maitlands back, he was interested in pandering to audiences in that way. As a reminder, you can check out the Beetlejuice 2 trailer below, which has plenty of easter eggs included.

While the full ensemble from the original Beetlejuice won't be in the sequel, we've got plenty of returning faces to mix with newcomers like Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. Obviously Michael Keaton is back as the title character, and he's joined by Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz and Catherone O'Hara's Delia Deetz. Fans are definitely hyped about seeing the latter actress, following her acclaimed run on Schitt's Creek.

Another big question surrounding Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is whether or not the movie might set be setting the groundwork for a threequel. The movie's title is a big reason why fans are theorizing, as characters famously have to say the character's name three times to make him appear. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theaters on September 6th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.