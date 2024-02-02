Adam Sandler, Arnold Schwarzenegger And More Post Tributes To Carl Weathers After His Death

We’ve lost another Hollywood legend in Carl Weathers. As announced on Friday, the beloved Rocky and The Mandalorian star died on Thursday, reportedly “peacefully in his sleep” after living 76 years. Following the news being made public, a host of Weathers’ famous co-stars from his career took to social media to share tributes about the late actor.

First up, Carl Weathers’ Happy Gilmore co-star Adam Sandler wrote a sweet message on X following the pair sharing the screen for the hilarious 1996 comedy. Here’s what he said:

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.

It sounds like Adam Sandler was a close friend to Carl Weathers after the two actors played golfers. Sadly, Weathers is the second Happy Gilmore star to die within the year following Bob Barker, who had an amazing cameo in the comedy , dying over the summer.

(Image credit: Universal)

Another famed co-star of Carl Weathers’ is, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger, after they both were in 1987’s Predator, which is not only still considered the best of the Predator franchise , but one of the best action movies of all time . Here’s what Schwarzenegger posted on X :

Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.

Weathers played Al Dillon, who was the No. 1 buddy of Arnold Schwarzengger’s Dutch in the 1987 movie. He made the sci-fi action flick in the midst of his Rocky fame. Prior to Predator, Carl Weathers played Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky movies, some of the best boxing movies Hollywood has ever seen, alongside Sylvestor Stallone. His character would go on to inspire three Creed movies starring Michael B. Jordan. While Weathers was not a real boxer, he gave a super convincing performance as one.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Going back to Predator, Jesse Ventura, who played Blain Cooper, also wrote a tribute to Weathers following news of his death. In Ventura’s words on X :

We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl.

Along with Weathers being somewhat of an ‘80s movie icon, he also found another big role in recent years by being a part of The Mandalorian cast as Greef Karga. Pedro Pascal posted a picture of Weathers on his Instagram with this caption:

words fail 💔 #CarlWeathers

Director Robert Rodriguez also commented from The Mandalorian family. In his words on X :

Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions.A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen.

Finally (for now anyway), Giancarlo Esposito also posted a tribute on X . Here’s what he wrote:

I will sorely miss my dear friend & brother Carl Weathers. You are truly one of the most wonderful human beings I have had the honor & pleasure of spending time with! I am grateful for your influence & support of all things good in my life. This is how I will always remember you.

Surely in the hours and days to come, so many more will come forward with their thoughts and stories about Carl Weathers. Over at CinemaBlend, we forward our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans who may be affected by his passing.