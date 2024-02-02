Adam Sandler, Arnold Schwarzenegger And More Post Tributes To Carl Weathers After His Death
RIP to this legend.
We’ve lost another Hollywood legend in Carl Weathers. As announced on Friday, the beloved Rocky and The Mandalorian star died on Thursday, reportedly “peacefully in his sleep” after living 76 years. Following the news being made public, a host of Weathers’ famous co-stars from his career took to social media to share tributes about the late actor.
First up, Carl Weathers’ Happy Gilmore co-star Adam Sandler wrote a sweet message on X following the pair sharing the screen for the hilarious 1996 comedy. Here’s what he said:
It sounds like Adam Sandler was a close friend to Carl Weathers after the two actors played golfers. Sadly, Weathers is the second Happy Gilmore star to die within the year following Bob Barker, who had an amazing cameo in the comedy, dying over the summer.
Another famed co-star of Carl Weathers’ is, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger, after they both were in 1987’s Predator, which is not only still considered the best of the Predator franchise, but one of the best action movies of all time. Here’s what Schwarzenegger posted on X:
Weathers played Al Dillon, who was the No. 1 buddy of Arnold Schwarzengger’s Dutch in the 1987 movie. He made the sci-fi action flick in the midst of his Rocky fame. Prior to Predator, Carl Weathers played Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky movies, some of the best boxing movies Hollywood has ever seen, alongside Sylvestor Stallone. His character would go on to inspire three Creed movies starring Michael B. Jordan. While Weathers was not a real boxer, he gave a super convincing performance as one.
Going back to Predator, Jesse Ventura, who played Blain Cooper, also wrote a tribute to Weathers following news of his death. In Ventura’s words on X:
Along with Weathers being somewhat of an ‘80s movie icon, he also found another big role in recent years by being a part of The Mandalorian cast as Greef Karga. Pedro Pascal posted a picture of Weathers on his Instagram with this caption:
Director Robert Rodriguez also commented from The Mandalorian family. In his words on X:
Finally (for now anyway), Giancarlo Esposito also posted a tribute on X. Here’s what he wrote:
Surely in the hours and days to come, so many more will come forward with their thoughts and stories about Carl Weathers. Over at CinemaBlend, we forward our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans who may be affected by his passing.
Sarah El-Mahmoud
