Rocky And The Mandalorian Actor Carl Weathers Is Dead At 76

Actor Carl Weathers’ resume means a lot of different things to his fans. Some know him as Rocky’s Apollo Creed, while others are more familiar with him as The Mandalorian’s Greef Carga. From television hits to some of the best action movies ever, Carl had a way with wowing audiences; a fact that we honor today, in the wake of his death at the age of 76.

Deadline reported the passing of the veteran character actor, whose roles in the Rocky franchise, as well as other films like Happy Gilmore and series like Disney+’s Star Wars expansion series engrained him in pop culture. But aside from the Sylvester Stallone series, some may know Carl Weathers best for his roles in the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic Predator, or in the Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore.

Per an official statement from Carl Weathers’ family, here’s how his passing was announced to the world:

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.

With a resume that was as impressive as it was varied, Weathers has been in the public eye quite a bit as of late. In addition to The Mandalorian, Carl has been spotted in the ads teasing his appearance in FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny II” campaign alongside Rob Gronkowski. Which makes the comedic ad included below all the more bittersweet:

Unfortunately, based on what we know about The Mandalorian and Grogu , Carl Weathers’s Greef Carga will more than likely need to be written out in tribute to his passing. While it feels like a trivial concern in light of his passing, that sorrow only further highlights Weathers and his status as an actor.

Greef was a commanding role that best used his unique combination of dry humor and stoic authority; which only made his appearances in the series welcome and memorable moments. That door opened both ways, as also seen in Weathers’ presence in one of the best movies of the 1990’s , as many comedy fans would have just as fond memories of his Happy Gilmore character, Derick "Chubbs" Peterson.

Even playing an exaggerated version of himself in Arrested Development showed that sort of range and staying power the man had; especially when the series’ 2012 Netflix revival saw Weathers named as one of the “old friends” returning for the ride. No matter the part or the project, there's bound to be fans old and new who will remember this man today with the same sort of fondness.

To be able to remember Carl Weathers throughout such a wide span of acting challenges is also a reminder that he never took an opportunity for granted. We here at CinemaBlend would like to share our deepest condolences with Carl's family and friends, as they navigate this time of sorrow and remembrance.