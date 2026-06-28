Adults Who Saw Toy Story 5 Are Mercilessly Trolling Those Girls Who Were Mean To Bonnie

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t seen Toy Story 5 in its entirety, so be warned if that applies to you, pardner!

By and large, Toy Story 5 is a sequel keenly devoted to Jessie’s biggest fans, and is thus filled with highly emotional moments for the generation-connecting cowgal. But it’s also a story of finding friendship in unexpected places with unfamiliar faces, as our young protagonist Bonnie attempts to broaden her playtime horizons with other human beings. Unfortunately, before she could cross paths with the magnificence that is Blaze, the eight-year-old had to suffer the insincere community of Chelsea, Heidi and Kara.

If you’ve seen the new 2026 movie, you know exactly who I’m speaking of, and why my tone is unmistakably haughty and judgmental. I’m talking about the three girls who are somewhat coerced into welcoming Bonnie to their Lily Pad group chat. Naturally, they’re vapid little monsters who only care about their devices, and they don’t hesitate before making Bonnie feel lesser-than because she plays with toys. So naturally, this grade-school clique has received highly amusing and rage-filled vehemence online.

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The best and most brilliantly conceived take concerning Chelsea & Co., however, comes from X user @Thisisntflying, who calls out the ringleader for her self-obsessed pettiness.

In the scene where Bonnie looks at the group chat in the car, Chelsea sends the crying baby photo and it gets three laughing reactions. But there are only 4 people in the group chat, which means Chelsea must have laughed at her own image. What a loser!

I'm sure few among us are totally innocent of accidentally hitting a reactionary emoji on one's own post or comment, but this was no mere accident. This was all on purpose for Chelsea, who invited Bonnie over to her house seemingly without any real impetus for putting her on the same pedestal as Heidi or Kara. No, this seemed to just be about having someone around who serve as a verbal punching bag. Not that I think Chelsea's thought process went so deep, but anyone who intentionally laughs at their own bully posts isn't necessarily thinking deeply.

(Image credit: Pixar)

While the comment above was superbly pointed and drew on a specific behavioral element to draw the claws out, quite a few comments (on that post and elsewhere) were more general in their gleefully malicious opinions about Chelsea and her underlings.

Yeah lol what a little dork! - @SuperPowerBread

- @SuperPowerBread On the bright side. At least that means no other kids want to be friend with her to have a group chat that small - @mariosonicfan99

- @mariosonicfan99 She should be in prison - @Smallzz3214

- @Smallzz3214 Imagne hating some other kid cus she still plays with toys i hated the f-ck out of those three sh-t heads - @Drawing811

- @Drawing811 Just finished watching Toy Story 5…. Chelsea, Heidi and the other girl don’t want it fr. - @Brifrombrooklyn

- @Brifrombrooklyn Toy story 5 count your days. chelsea heidi and the other one count your f-cking days. - @SWINGINPARONIRIA

- @SWINGINPARONIRIA These three gremlins are straight-up running a cyberbullying ring because Bonnie won’t abandon Woody for TikTok dances - @kooktfc

I will always laugh anytime someone authentically uses the word "gremlin" to describe a child, especially when it's most applicable, as it is here. I bet when Chelsea eats a snack after midnight, she just turns into herself with slightly greener skin.

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To be fair, a few of the commenters I came across somewhat righfully put the onus of blame on Chelsea's parents (and those of the other girls') for allowing them to be in unmoderated group chats and possibly not keeping track of who is invited into their home. But come on. Bonnie parents are kind of in that same boat, and Bonnie is a peach, so there's something inherently ughhh about Chelsea.

Of course, Bonnie never would have been made fun of in the first place had a certain someone (or thing) not manipulated events to theoretically work in the young girl's favor.

The "villain" /// the real villains pic.twitter.com/pzD0ptdsDHJune 23, 2026

If not for Lily Pad's net-based scheming, Bonnie never would have been jettisoned into such unfamiliar waters that made her the brunt of Chelsea's jokes, both on the app and in real life. So yeah, even if redemption was recognized and achieved by the end of the movie, Lily Pad was always the true antagonist.

I previously wrote about various Toy Story 5 moments that would be terrifying outside of this movie's context, and now I'm thinking it'd be fun to see an animated short where Woody, Jessie and Bo Peep go on a stealth mission (possibly with Leap Frog as the "tech in the chair") to completely ruin Chelsea's life, likely with Heidi and Kara catching shrapnel.

Toy Story 5 is currently still destroying the box office, even though Chelsea is probably waiting until it hits streaming to watch to save money, that monster.