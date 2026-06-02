How One Untold Part Of Jessie’s Backstory Inspired Toy Story 5 Into Existence
It's Jessie's time!
If you saw Toy Story 5 on the 2026 movie schedule and wondered why we’re getting yet another Toy Story sequel, there’s actually a good reason for it. Jessie the Cowgirl has been a beloved character in the franchise ever since she was introduced in Toy Story 2, but she’s never quite been center stage before. Writer/director Andrew Stanton wanted to change all that when writing the upcoming Pixar movie, and he told us why.
I had the chance to see half of Toy Story 5 on behalf of CinemaBlend and then sit down with Stanton and some of the movie’s other key filmmakers. What struck me the most about what I’ve seen from the movie so far is how instrumental Jessie is to the storyline. During the film, she even finds herself back in her previous bedroom from before she met Woody and co. Here’s what Stanton said about making the character central to the new release:
Since the end of Toy Story 4 has Woody leaving Bonnie’s room and giving Jessie the sheriff’s badge, it certainly feels like a natural transition for these movies. Actually, during our conversation, Stanton also told us that when he first wrote Toy Story 5 without Woody before deciding to bring the character back.
Jessie ends up going on a grand adventure that leads her to meet a new cast of characters, including Bad Bunny’s toy and Conan O’Brien’s potty training toy. She’ll also meet a new human child named Blaze. As his co-writer Kenna Harris added:
We won’t go too much into detail about Jessie’s backstory and the Toy Story 5 adventure. However, since there've been so many sequels, I know I was curious what Pixar had up their sleeves this time around, and I love that they’re finally giving some more love to Jessie the Cowgirl.
Toy Story 5’s production designer, Bob Pauley, who’s had a hand in every Toy Story movie just like Stanton, also gushed about the role Jessie gets to play this time around in our interview with him. In his words:
This week, we also learned that Taylor Swift has written a song for Toy Story 5 that will appear in the film after theories started forming among Swifties. We have to wonder if the song called “I Knew It, I Knew You” will be another emotional song for Jessie after Sarah McLachlan’s tune from Toy Story 2, “When She Loved Me”. When I asked Pauley about the end, the production designer said this:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Well, I know I’m officially convinced why Toy Story 5 needed to exist. You can see the movie only in theaters starting on June 19.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.