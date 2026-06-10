Toy Story 5 Reactions Are All Over The Board, But The Critics Do Have One (Obvious) Thing In Common

Toy Story 5 is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the 2026 movie schedule and, thankfully, its release date is just around the corner! Between more of Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang, a tech-centric story and a fresh song from Taylor Swift, fans have a lot to look forward to with this one. Now, members of the press have finally screened the film in its entirety, and they’re sharing their reactions on social media. Their sentiments aren’t exactly the same, but there’s one thing they all have in common.

Directed by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 sees the gang dealing with an existential crisis due to the rise of tech usage amongst youngsters. With that, the toys make their stand against the antagonistic Lilypad and those who’d seek to end playtime. The creative team really had to thread a needle when it came to crafting such a story containing timely themes but, so far, reactions from critics seem to suggest they pulled it off. Variety’s Jazz Tangcay shared these glowing thoughts about the movie X:

Toy Story 5 is magical and pure perfection. It is a fantastic entry into the franchise. Jessie finally gets the story she deserves! It's emotional, funny, genuinely warm, and perfect in every way. Loved the new addition of characters. I laughed and cried at how marvelous Toy Story 5 is. Taylor Swift's song is perfect. Kudos to Bob Pauley and his world-building and animation. 10/10 no notes.

Obviously, that’s some seriously high praise, and the comments from Andrew Salazar of DiscussingFilm seem to align with that general vibe. In his own reaction, Salazar praised the decision to make Joan Cusack’s Jessie the lead character, and he also lauded the filmmakers for taking a “hard stance” in one particular regard:

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I’m very happy to say that TOY STORY 5 is a genuine home run. Jessie being the lead really gives it an infectious energy, and the toys vs. tech conflict is much more nuanced than expected. Moreover, it takes a hard stance on one-on-one human connection being key for children.

Early on, trailers for Toy Story 5 teased that Jessie (and her origins) would be taking center stage and, per the responses to her role in the film, fans of the character are sure to be pleased. That sentiment about Cusack’s yeehaw-spouting protagonist was shared by Collider’s Meredith Loftus:

Toy Story 5 hit me in places I was unprepared for! Exploring the divide between technology and toys through Jessie results in a deeply profound, moving story that had me in a puddle of tears. I put it up there with Toy Story 2 & 3. It's *that* excellent!

It probably shouldn’t be all that surprising that another Toy Story movie is being well-received, especially considering the critical responses to the first four (which are streamable with a Disney+ subscription). On Rotten Tomatoes, the first and second films both hold a 100% critic rating, while the third film sits at 98%. As for the fourth film, that one has a 97% score.

Of course, not every movie is totally perfect, and that also seems to be the case here. Germain Lussier of Gizmodo used the word “disjointed” to describe the first part of the film, yet it seems it smooths out as it goes:

[Toy Story 5] is a tiny bit disjointed at the start as it builds multiple different story lines, but they end up paying off with a phenomenal third act filled with all the heart and humor you expect from Pixar. Top tier stuff. I laughed, I cried, I loved it.

And if that weren’t enough, film critic Scott Menzel also had plenty of praise for Pixar’s latest film. Not only that, but he’s already predicted it could become one of the year’s best films:

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Toy Story 5 is a wonderfully heartfelt return to form for Pixar Animation Studios and a reminder of why the Toy Story franchise remains one of the greatest film series ever made. Toy Story 5 ranks right alongside the first three films, delivering a perfect blend of humor, heart, and that signature Pixar magic. While the story explores the battle between toys and technology, it never loses sight of what makes these characters so special. Emotional, hilarious, and genuinely moving, Toy Story 5 may very well end up being one of the best films of 2026. Also, Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” has to be up for Best Original Song this awards season! Toy Story 5 just like part one, two and three is an animated masterpiece.

I was already excited to see Toy Story 5 but, after seeing this first round of reactions, I’m even more hyped. All in all, it would seem that the creative team has managed to craft a movie that’s not only good but also stands firmly alongside the previous installments in terms of quality. That’s certainly the best a fan like myself could hope for. Check out the film when it opens in theaters on June 19.