Toy Story 5 Reactions Are All Over The Board, But The Critics Do Have One (Obvious) Thing In Common
Critics have strong thoughts on Pixar's latest flick.
Toy Story 5 is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the 2026 movie schedule and, thankfully, its release date is just around the corner! Between more of Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang, a tech-centric story and a fresh song from Taylor Swift, fans have a lot to look forward to with this one. Now, members of the press have finally screened the film in its entirety, and they’re sharing their reactions on social media. Their sentiments aren’t exactly the same, but there’s one thing they all have in common.
Directed by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 sees the gang dealing with an existential crisis due to the rise of tech usage amongst youngsters. With that, the toys make their stand against the antagonistic Lilypad and those who’d seek to end playtime. The creative team really had to thread a needle when it came to crafting such a story containing timely themes but, so far, reactions from critics seem to suggest they pulled it off. Variety’s Jazz Tangcay shared these glowing thoughts about the movie X:
Obviously, that’s some seriously high praise, and the comments from Andrew Salazar of DiscussingFilm seem to align with that general vibe. In his own reaction, Salazar praised the decision to make Joan Cusack’s Jessie the lead character, and he also lauded the filmmakers for taking a “hard stance” in one particular regard:
Early on, trailers for Toy Story 5 teased that Jessie (and her origins) would be taking center stage and, per the responses to her role in the film, fans of the character are sure to be pleased. That sentiment about Cusack’s yeehaw-spouting protagonist was shared by Collider’s Meredith Loftus:
It probably shouldn’t be all that surprising that another Toy Story movie is being well-received, especially considering the critical responses to the first four (which are streamable with a Disney+ subscription). On Rotten Tomatoes, the first and second films both hold a 100% critic rating, while the third film sits at 98%. As for the fourth film, that one has a 97% score.
Of course, not every movie is totally perfect, and that also seems to be the case here. Germain Lussier of Gizmodo used the word “disjointed” to describe the first part of the film, yet it seems it smooths out as it goes:
And if that weren’t enough, film critic Scott Menzel also had plenty of praise for Pixar’s latest film. Not only that, but he’s already predicted it could become one of the year’s best films:
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I was already excited to see Toy Story 5 but, after seeing this first round of reactions, I’m even more hyped. All in all, it would seem that the creative team has managed to craft a movie that’s not only good but also stands firmly alongside the previous installments in terms of quality. That’s certainly the best a fan like myself could hope for. Check out the film when it opens in theaters on June 19.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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