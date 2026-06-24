Someone Asked The Toy Story Creators If They’d Do A Live-Action Movie, And I’m Living For These Reactions

Disney has spent years turning animated classics into live-action movies, and that trend is not slowing down anytime soon. Moana is set to hit the 2026 movie schedule soon, and Tangled is currently in the works , which means plenty of beloved Disney titles are still making the jump from animation to live action. Pixar, however, has mostly avoided that treatment so far. Now, thanks to someone asking the Toy Story creators about that very possibility, we have a pretty clear answer, and their response is hilarious.

During a recent BAFTA interview with Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton and producer Lindsey Collins, the two were asked late in the conversation whether they would ever consider making a live-action Toy Story movie, and their reactions were immediate. After both seemed to groan at the idea, Stanton said:

That’s like a hat on top of a hat.

Collins, meanwhile, sounded like someone trying to stop a spell from being spoken aloud in a haunted attic. She jumped in with:

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I hope not… please, god, no. Don’t say that loudly. Don’t say that loudly. You know that Disney’s gonna be like…

Stanton then jumped in with a question many Pixar fans were probably thinking. He asked:

Is Disney listening right now?

Collins quickly shut the whole thing down. The producer added:

No. The answer is hard no.

Stanton agreed. He echoed her sentiment:

Hard no.

Honestly, I love everything about this exchange. Nobody reached for the careful studio answer. There was no “never say never” or “we’re always open to new storytelling possibilities.” They reacted like someone had suggested the unthinkable. Which, to be fair, sending Woody into the uncanny valley feels pretty "unthinkable."

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(Image credit: Pixar)

The funny thing is, we actually joked about this idea before. In the past, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson said they were ready to star in a live-action Toy Story , if only they could find someone to play Woody. It was an idea the two had joked about after their Jungle Cruise pairing. It was a fun hypothetical, and honestly, if anyone could make that conversation entertaining, it would be those two.

But a live-action Toy Story is a weird idea on a basic conceptual level. The whole premise already exists in a world where toys look like toys, move like toys and interact with human spaces. The animation is doing the job that live action would theoretically be trying to “realize.” So what would the new version be? Actual toys moved around with CGI faces? Humans in toy costumes? A photorealistic Woody with pores? No, thank you, Sheriff.

That does not mean new Disney live-action remakes are automatically bad ideas. Some have connected with huge audiences, and the upcoming live-action Moana at least has the built-in hook of bringing Dwayne Johnson back as Maui while introducing a new actress as Moana. There are ways to rethink an animated story for a different medium.

(Image credit: Pixar)

The original 1995 movie was already revolutionary for the way it used computer animation to make toys feel alive. Its whole identity is tied to Pixar’s form. Taking that into live-action risks sanding away the very thing that made it special in the first place.

Maybe that's the reason why Stanton and Collins’ reactions are so satisfying. They are not making a grand anti-remake argument. They just seem to know, instinctively, that this particular franchise does not need another layer of reality slapped on top of it.

Besides, Toy Story 5 already has enough going on. The franchise is continuing in animation, where it belongs, with the same visual language audiences have loved for decades. Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang do not need to be dragged into the uncanny valley for the sake of novelty. Sometimes the best answer really is the simplest one. That’s gonna be a hard no from me as well, dog.