After A Home Alone Fan Called Out Kevin McCallister For Having An Isiah Thomas Poster Instead Of A Michael Jordan One, The Detroit Pistons Legend Clapped Back

Home Alone is essentially a pop culture staple, as many continue to enjoy the 1990 film even today, especially around the holidays. One of the best Christmas movies of all time, it exudes warmth, humor and the yuletide spirit, which is why it’s still so popular. However, what very few people would probably associate with the timeless classic (and the franchise as a whole) is sports. Nevertheless, a fan called out Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister – a Chicago native – for having a poster of NBA legend Isiah Thomas in his bedroom. With that, the Detroit Pistons icon clapped back at the critique with a perfect message.

A user took to X to share a (since-deleted) post, in which they questioned why the movie’s young protagonist would have a poster honoring Isiah Thomas. In this particular fan’s estimation, it would’ve been more fitting for the character to have some kind of one-sheet devoted to Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan. That rationale honestly makes sense, since Jordan was also a basketball superstar during the early ‘90s. However, as Thomas himself explained in an X post of his own, there are a few reasons why a Chicagoan would be a fan of his:

I’m not sure how old you are? 89-90 I was back to back champion with the Detroit Pistons, Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, where a street is named after my mother MARY THOMAS Lawndale, Garfield, Austin is where I lived in Chicago.

It’s true that while Air Jordan took to the sky and delivered multiple NBA titles to the city of Chicago during the ‘90s, but “Zeke” was more than famous in the city as well. As mentioned, he was born and raised in the city. He remains well-loved, too, as has his family. The fact that a street bears his mother’s name is clear evidence of that. Keeping all of that in mind, it really shouldn’t be all that shocking that Kevin possessed a poster of the prolific point guard.

What should still be said, though, is that there is still plenty of bad blood amongst some basketball fans due to the rivalry between Isiah Thomas’ Detroit Pistons and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. Thomas’ “Bad Boys” (who deserve a scripted dramedy) earned a rough reputation for getting very physical with their opponents. That was especially true whenever they played the Bulls, and said actions prompted what became known as “The Jordan Rules.” The intensity between the fanbases is so strong now that when ESPN’s docuseries, The Last Dance, aired, viewers took issue with Isiah but mistakenly went after fellow NBA vet Isaiah Thomas, who responded to the blowback.

The passion those sports devotees have can somewhat be matched by the love many have for Home Alone. That commentator’s poster post alone is evidence of how highly analyzed the flick still is by different generations, who remain fascinated by BTS facts from the Macaulay Culkin classic . I personally may appreciate Michael Jordan’s talents on the court, but I surely don’t take issue with Mr. McCallister having a poster of Isiah Thomas – one of the greatest basketball players to ever hit the hardwood.