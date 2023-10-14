After Winning Time's Cancellation At HBO, I Think The Detroit Pistons' Bad Boys Deserve A Big-Budget TV Drama Next

2023 has been filled with some seriously disappointing TV cancellations and, just a few weeks ago, one of my personal favorite programs joined that list. HBO confirmed its NBA basketball dramedy, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty had been axed after two seasons. The Adam McKay-produced series may have garnered less-than-glowing thoughts from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , Magic Johnson and other basketball greats, but it did strike a chord with viewers. For that reason, many were hoping additional seasons would be made, including at least one centered on the Kobe Bryant/Shaquille O’Neal era . On a brighter note, there’s always a chance that another famed team will get a big-budget series, and I think it should be the Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boys.”

Throughout the history of professional basketball, there have been a wide variety of unique teams to grace the hardwood and capture the attention of sports aficionados. Those who are familiar with the Bad Boys of the ‘80s would probably agree with me when I say they’re one of the most polarizing teams the b-ball world has ever known. As was the case with Winning Time ’s “Showtime” Lakers, this particular Pistons squad is more than worthy of a scripted depiction. There are a few key reasons for that but, first, let me provide some context on this wild group of ballers.

Who Were The NBA’s Bad Boys?

The Pistons organization was established in 1937 as a semi-professional team based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. By 1957, the team was moved to Detroit, and the decades that followed were filled with struggles. The franchise ultimately hit the jackpot, however, when it drafted NCAA Championship-winning point guard Isiah Thomas with the second pick in the 1981 NBA Draft. While Thomas proved to be every bit as effective as expected, the squad needed a few other strong pieces to compliment him. Fellow young players Vinnie Johnson and Bill Laimbeer were already on the team and, in time, Joe Dumars, Rick Mahorn, John Salley, Adrian Dantley and Dennis Rodman would be acquired via the draft or through trades.

By 1986, the core group of players was established and they also developed a distinct style of play. The Chuck Daly-coached club employed a highly physical defensive style that made playing against them incredibly taxing. Said approach would also lead to some seriously heated confrontations with other teams . Ultimately, that rough reputation earned them the nickname the Bad Boys. They were loved by many and despised by plenty of people as well. Yet there was a method to their madness and it willed them to two consecutive NBA championship titles in 1989 and 1990.

The group began to dissolve by 1992, thanks in great part to the rise of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference. Still, many have respect for the mid-’80s/early ‘90s era Pistons – even if they partially can’t stand them (like myself). Despite that hate though, their story would surely make for a compelling drama.

Why The Detroit Pistons Team Deserves To Be At The Center Of A TV Show

Like the Lakers of the ‘80s, the Pistons was made up of an intriguing assortment of players, with varying personalities. There was, for example, the skilled and reserved Joe Dumars as well as the jovial and electric John Salley. Of course, the team also had its more vivacious members in Bill Laimbeer, Dennis Rodman and Isiah Thomas, who all helped contribute to the group’s Bad Boys image. It’d be entertaining to see these individuals depicted in a scripted series that can show their wins, losses and personal clashes. With the right actor, head coach Chuck Daly could be a compelling character, too, like Adrian Brody’s Pat Riley on Winning Time was.

Aside from the actual team dynamics, the outside drama the group caused would also contribute to a good show. They made more than a few enemies on the court due to their aggressive style of play, including the Showtime Lakers and the Boston Celtics. The team that arguably had the chippiest relationship with Detroit, though, was the Chicago Bulls. There’s long been talk of bad blood between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan and their respective fans. Even after the Bad Boys were covered in the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance, Jordan devotees weren’t happy with Thomas. (Yet they accidentally targeted contemporary player Isaiah Thomas .) I say all of that to convey that the on-court drama is still spicy and would make for compelling TV.

Who Should Pick Up A Show Like This?

This theoretical production wouldn’t exactly be suitable for a network like ABC, Fox or CBS. That’s partly because such a show would likely include more mature themes, and there are limits on what the aforementioned entertainment entities can portray. On top of that, they also probably couldn’t provide the budget necessary to bring this story to life in a thrilling way. One of the reasons Winning Time was so impressive is that the production values were impeccable. Not only did it accurately recreate the ‘80s aesthetic, but it also managed to stunningly emulate NBA basketball games.

Keeping those details in mind, a premium cable channel would be the best home for a Bad Boys show. HBO would be the obvious candidate yet, after its experience with Winning Time, it’s unclear as to whether it would want to jump right back into the sports genre with another basketball show. So Showtime – which already offers a lot of great content for b-ball enthusiasts – would be a perfect fit or even Starz. A streaming service like Netflix, Hulu or Prime Video could also be a viable home, as such a platform can provide the money and creative freedom needed. All in all, there are definitely prime places for a series like this to land.

A Bad Boys-centered series is merely a pipe dream at this point, but it’s not unattainable. Though its run was short, HBO’s Lakers series did gain a solid amount of buzz, and some network execs may believe they can improve upon that production and earn even more traction. I’m sure fans would be excited by a Pistons show and, as for the players, I’d imagine most of them wouldn’t give a fu… Well, they’d be indifferent. Regardless, I’m hoping someone sees the potential here and decides to pitch an idea to a studio.