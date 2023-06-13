After Robin Williams Fans Criticized His Genie Being Used In New Disney Short, Josh Gad Provided Clarity

Yesterday Josh Gad , the star of Frozen, shared an intriguing revelation about the new Disney short titled Once Upon a Studio. Specifically that the late Robin Williams was metaphorically brought back to portray his iconic Genie character through "previously unheard audio .” The news initially sparked a wave of positive responses; however, both the Jobs actor and the House of Mouse faced criticism over the usage of the late actor's likeness. In response, Gad has now stepped forward to shed further light on the matter, offering much-needed clarity.

Gad directly addressed the criticism, taking to social media to reassure fans that the use of Robin Williams' Genie in the short film was handled respectfully. In an Instagram post, the Olaf performer expressed reverence for Williams and stressed the need to gather facts before forming conclusions. The following caption from the Beauty & the Beast star accompanied the post:

It’s important to not jump to conclusions before knowing all the facts. Me getting to act alongside my idol posthumously, using previously unheard dialogue, would NEVER EVER happen without the consent of his estate. My love for Robin Williams is literally unmatched, and I would never do anything unless I was guaranteed that it was with all of the proper sign-off and support.

The Ice Age alum's words serve as a reminder to fans that their concerns have been taken into account and that the creative team behind the Disney short had obtained the necessary permissions to include Robin Williams' Genie. The actor emphasized his deep admiration for the comedian and his commitment to honoring the legacy of one of the industry's most beloved performers. He continued:

What Disney animation has done with the INCREDIBLE short #OnceUponATimeInAStudio is not only a love letter to my creative hero (and the reason I wanted to play Olaf in the first place) but to a 100-year legacy that is truly unmatched. Please, just enjoy the nice things! 😉

Considering Robin Williams's untimely passing in 2014 , fans were understandably upset, feeling as though his likeness was possibly being used without integrity. However, Gad's sincere message has seemingly alleviated some concerns, emphasizing the importance of honoring Williams's legacy and clarifying the meticulous procedures followed by the creative team. For more details, refer to the embedded post below:

To celebrate Walt Disney Animation Studios' 100th anniversary, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival unveiled Once Upon A Studio, a delightful short film that Variety aptly described as a "passion project." Spanning nine minutes, the short resurrects over four hundred characters, including Robin Williams's iconic Genie, combining hand-drawn, CG, and live-action elements seamlessly.

While discussing the portrayal of Robin Williams' Genie character in Once Upon A Studio, it is worth noting that this is not the first instance where Disney has revealed unused material related to the iconic character. Lead Aladdin animator Eric Goldberg shared that he animated numerous impressions of Williams to capture his legendary performance. Goldberg's insights and experiences are featured in the Disney+ docuseries Sketchbook, where Disney animators teach viewers how to draw famous Disney characters while sharing their personal journeys in animation and their contributions to bringing these beloved characters to life, such as how they landed on the Genie’s beloved look . To access the series and discover other new movies and TV shows available on Disney+ , you only need a Disney+ subscription .

The distribution plans for Once Upon A Studio, the centenary celebrating short, are not yet confirmed. However, it is anticipated to have a wider release before the anniversary year concludes, allowing fans the opportunity to witness the on-screen collaboration of Josh Gad and Robin Williams' iconic characters, amongst many others.