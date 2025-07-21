‘Grief Has No Straight Path’: Robin Williams’ Son Pens An Emotional Message On His Birthday

It’s been more than a decade now since the world has been without Robin Williams. The beloved actor and comedian sadly died by suicide at the age of 63 and was later revealed to have been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. Since then, Williams has been fondly remembered by his family and friends as well as the legions of fans who enjoyed his body of work. Williams’ kids are among those who’ve continued to honor him and, this year, his son wrote an emotional tribute on his birthday.

July 21 marks what would’ve been Robin Williams’ 74th birthday and, on social media, plenty of fans and entertainment-based accounts are commemorating the occasion. Zachary Williams – Robin’s son with first wife Valerie Velardi – was among those to speak out. On X, Zak shared a still of his father from the 1987 film, Good Morning, Vietnam. That photo was also accompanied by a potent message not only the younger Williams missing his father but about how there are many people who must contend with grief:

Today would have been my dad’s 74th birthday. This season carries gravity. Father’s Day, his birthday, and the anniversary of his passing all fall within 60 days. For me, grief has no straight path. It revisits, reshapes, and rises when I least expect it. But alongside it lives a legacy built on generosity and kindness. He made people feel seen. Gave permission to feel deeply and to laugh through pain. That mission continues. To those carrying loss right now: you’re not alone. Happy birthday, Dad. Love you forever.

Losing a loved one is rarely ever easy, especially when it’s a parent or another incredibly close family member. With that, the resulting grief can impact a person in a myriad of ways. With that, it’s wonderful to see Zak Williams (41) – whose younger siblings are Zelda (35) and Cody (32) take the time to not only address his own personal pain but to also reach out to those who find themselves in his shoes.

More on Robin Williams (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox) I Just Found Out Ben Stiller And Robin Williams Helped Superman's Jimmy Olsen Actor Land His Prom Date, And They’re My Heroes For Making This Happen

Robin Williams’ absence is still felt tremendously, and he’s widely considered to have been a truly singular talent. Possessing both comedic and dramatic acting chops, Williams bolstered his (highly quotable) movies with his impeccable timing and ability to humanize even some of his most outlandish characters. The Fisher King, Dead Poets Society, Good Will Hunting and Awakenings are among some of Williams’ best movies. The late star, of course, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Good Will.

More than a few of Robin Williams’ past collaborators have shared sweet memories of working alongside him. For instance, Mrs. Doubtfire’s Sally Field recalled Williams being incredibly considerate after he learned that her father had passed while she was on set. Nathan Lane, who worked with Williams on The Birdcage, also shared touching thoughts about his on-screen lover, who he says was a kindred spirit. Williams’ longtime buddy, Whoopi Goldberg, has also been candid about their friendship.

It would be a gross understatement to say that the Aladdin star is sorely missed, and I’m honestly among those who wishes he was still here with us. Nevertheless, it’s lovely that Zak Williams continues to pay tribute to his father in such sweet ways. Here’s to the elder Williams’ 74th birthday and that his memory continues to be a source of comfort for his kids.