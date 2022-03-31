Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In April 2022

Whatever you think of the quality of the content on Disney+, recent months have seen a steep decline in the quantity of that content. There just isn't much being added to the streaming service in any given week. This is all the more true when it comes to Disney+ in April, as, if you're not a fan of The Proud Family or Moon Knight, there just isn't much else to be found.

April is a month starring Disney+ Originals, as nearly everything being released is a new product. Fans who are waiting for Disney to unseal the vaults and release more library content will be disappointed, as there are only two pieces of older content coming out the entire month. 2005's Herbie: Fully Loaded starring Lindsay Lohan comes out April 1 and 2012 surfer biopic Chasing Mavericks comes out April 8

As far as what those new Disney+ series are, we'll see a new episode of Moon Knight every Wednesday in April, and a new episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder every Wednesday until Season 1 comes to an end on April 20. Beyond that, the new Disney+ movie Better Nate Than Ever will arrive April 1. The biggest content release for the month comes on Earth Day, April 22 ,when the newest Disneynature feature Polar Bear is released alongside a making of documentary about it.

There's such a dearth of content in April that, while we usually see something get released every Wednesday and Friday these days, we'll actually see nothing released at all on Friday April 15, happy tax day.

Friday, April 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever

Wednesday, April 6

Moon Knight - Episode 2

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 8 “Home School”

Friday, April 8

Chasing Mavericks

Wednesday, April 13

Scrat Tales - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Moon Knight - Episode 3

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 9 “Raging Bully”

Wednesday, April 20

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 10 “Old Towne Road”

Moon Knight - Episode 4

Friday, April 22

Disneynature's Polar Bear

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tepui

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

Wednesday, April 27

Sketchbook - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Moon Knight - Episode 5

The lack of content being added to Disney+ in April isn't an anomaly anymore. This is what things have looked like on Disney+ basically throughout 2022. For as much older classic content as there already exists on Disney+, there's plenty more that we have yet to see. Whether we'll ever actually get it is another matter.

It seems likely that May will be more of the same. We'll get the final episode of Moon Knight to start the month, and the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi at the end of the month. Whether we'll get much of anything in between to justify your Disney+ subscription doesn't seem too likely.