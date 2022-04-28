How Disney’s Animators Found The Genie’s Beloved Look For Aladdin
We've never had a friend like him.
Every Disney animated film has begun with a piece of paper and pencil, including 1992’s Aladdin, which opened our eyes to “A Whole New World” and had us swept away by Robin Williams’ hilarious performance as Genie. In Disney+’s new docuseries Sketchbook, the lead animator behind Genie, Eric Goldberg, teaches you how to draw the beloved character.
Sketchbook consists of six episodes, all of which feature another Disney animator taking on a character from the studio. In the third episode, Eric Goldberg goes back to his first gig with Disney, by showing viewers how to draft up your own Genie, along with sharing his own experiences with animation over the years. When CinemaBlend had the honor to speak to Goldberg about Sketchbook, I took him back to the first time he’d ever realized Genie had found his final form. Here’s what he shared:
Each animated character we grow to love in a Disney film goes through multiple stages before becoming the one we recognize, and Genie was no different. As Eric Goldberg remembered, at one point Genie had way more to wear, but when he arrived on the project, Goldberg decided to make the character more simple. He harkened back to his love of American caricaturist Albert Hirschfeld for a clean silhouette.
Genie ushered in a new era for animation in a lot of ways, because he was one of the first major actors to really sell doing voiceover in animation. The late Robin Williams, who, of course, had an incredible career in movies and TV, delivered a magnetic performance as Genie that was complete with impressions and pop culture references.
Disney fans often hear stories about famous films from its cast, but Sketchbook allows them to get to know the animators behind the characters they know and love. Eric Goldberg also shared this with CinemaBlend:
Along with breaking out as the lead animator for Genie in Aladdin, Eric Goldberg was the lead animator for Hercules’ Phil and The Princess and the Frog’s Lewis, and he also co-directed Pocahontas. You can check out how to draw Genie in Sketchbook with a Disney+ subscription. Aladdin and its recent live-action remake are also available to stream there. Check back here on CinemaBlend for more exclusive interviews about Sketchbook.
