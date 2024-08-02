After Twisters' 4DX Return Dropped It's Release Date, I'm Even More Excited About The Added Surprise Announced Along With It

People can’t seem to get enough of the 2024 movie Twisters, and for a number of reasons that are seriously valid. I can personally vouch for one of those reasons, as the public demand to bring back Twisters’ beautifully wild 4DX experience is something I respect and honor. However, with the release date finally announced for this big summer return, a new surprise has been added to sweeten the deal. And I’m even more excited about this gesture of love for the fans.

Per a press release from Regal Cinemas , anyone looking to chase this premium exhibition feeling will be able to do so, for one week only, starting on August 30th. Oh, but it’s not only Twisters that’s on the menu this time around. As revealed in this announcement, you’ll be able to make it a double 4DX feature, as 1996’s Twister is also being revived in this very same format. Showtimes will alternate between both pictures, and tickets are actually on sale now for those looking to get in on the excitement.

I’m honestly kind of glad I didn’t revisit the Helen Hunt/Bill Paxton original before chasing a new generation of storm based thrills, because now I’m even more motivated to head back out to 4DX. With all of the enhancements director Lee Isaac Chung’s summer blockbuster received to amp up its thrills, that new spin on the Jan de Bont classic could draw even more eyes towards either discovering or revisiting our first trip into the suck zone.

As if the stellar first weekend hadn’t shown the world that this Universal/Warner Bros. co-produced follow-up had found its audience, Twisters’ viral record breaking 4DX debut definitely sealed the deal. Giving this often unsung format a hit to call its own, people who are new to the format are going to want to see what it can do for as many other features as possible.

Roping Twister into this good news feels like a solid move to further solidifying the 4DX experience. Should this delightful double feature pan out the way it’s intended, perhaps there’s a market for repertory 4DX films in pieces of the release calendar that aren’t as robust.

Maybe Jurassic Park could be remastered in format and released into the wild at random, updating a practice that’s already been proven to be a money maker with merely a 3D enhancement? And no, I'm not merely suggesting that due to my bias for that franchise, as well as the hope that a Michael Crichton cinematic renaissance is currently brewing. Running from dinosaurs in 4DX sounds just as fun as driving into an F5 tornado, and that's science-fact.

Twister and Twisters will be blowing into town, where available, on August 30th. But you’d better hurry to get tickets, as it’s a one week only thrill ride that’ll leave as quickly as it came. For those of you who want to experience Twister without all of the seat moving and water effects, just log onto your Max subscription, as that happens to be the film’s current streaming home.

And, last but not least, if you want to get a jump on what future 4DX experiences may await in the year to come, check out the schedule of upcoming 2025 movies. While it's never guaranteed that any movie will get a premium format experience of any kind, you're not going to want to miss out on your next favorite movie shown through the power of 4DX.