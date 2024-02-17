After Twisters And Jurassic World, I Hope More Studios Are Preparing To Usher In A Michael Crichton Renaissance

As this year’s Super Bowl dies down, the hype for new titles from the 2024 movie schedule is starting to heat up. Though they may not be as prolific as they once were, trailers for films like Deadpool & Wolverine and Twisters were still on hand to get the hype engines revved up.

In the case of the latter Universal legacy-quel, that hype sees a long awaited sequel finally taking shape; but it also could mean a renaissance for the works of best-selling author Michael Crichton. The upcoming Jurassic World follow-up seems to bode well for that prospect as well, revisiting an oft-explored corner of the writer's legacy in influencing some of the best sci-fi movies .

As a fan of the man’s works, I really hope we’re going to be seeing more studios signing up to bring even more of his legacy to life. Before I start talking about why, take a look at Twisters’ Super Bowl trailer below:

Although the Jurassic Park connection is pretty clear, some of you might be wondering how Michael Crichton is even connected to Twister. Come to think of it, some of you might even be asking, “Who is Michael Crichton?” Well, that seems like a good place to start our discussion.

(Image credit: Charlie Rose, Inc.)

Who Is Michael Crichton?

A prolific author, as well as a screenwriter/director, Crichton is the mind behind some of the biggest blockbusters and pop culture touchstones. Most notably creating the Jurassic Park universe and ER, his books were hot properties in the ‘80s/’90s.

That era that saw Michael Crichton’s work being adapted into major motion pictures, if not created whole cloth by the late author, in his capacity as a screenwriter. In some cases, both were true, with the possibility of Michael directing the film that resulted!

If you're a fan of entries among the best ‘90s movies like Rising Sun or Disclosure, those were Crichton-originated gems as well. Basically, no matter if the premise was grounded drama or fanciful sci-fi, Michael Crichton became a king of the techno-thriller on and off the screen.

(Image credit: Universal / Warner Bros. / Amblin)

Why Twisters Is Relevant To Michael Crichton’s Legacy

Michael Crichton's screenwriting prowess is particularly important to what we know about Twisters , as this isn’t just a follow-up to the 1996 fan favorite starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton. It’s also a legacy-quel to a Crichton original, as he and co-writer Anne-Marie Martin penned the script that the original Twister would be based on.

Among Michael Crichton's other cinematic hits were original films like Westworld and the Tom Selleck sci-fi thriller Runaway, as well as the big screen adaptation of his own novel, The Great Train Robbery. By the way, all three of those projects were written and directed by the man himself.

So should Twisters be a hit, that’s another piece of Crichton's legacy on the silver screen that will stand triumphant. Besides, of course, the continued goodwill that the Jurassic World series has been mining for some time.

(Image credit: Universal)

How Jurassic World Honored Michael Crichton’s Works

While Michael Crichton only wrote two Jurassic Park novels and worked on the screenplay for Steven Spielberg’s original, his influence on the movies that followed wasn’t as ingrained in the development process. At most, the Crichton name continued to appear on The Lost World: Jurassic Park and beyond on a “based on characters created by” basis.

That doesn’t mean the series didn’t take some cues from the themes and concepts that Michael Crichton suggested in his 1990 best-seller. The Jurassic World trilogy in particular seemed to grapple with a lot of Crichton-esque questions and concerns that he’d planted throughout his work. Those echoes were most notably felt in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s chilling Maisie twist .

Twisters and the Jurassic franchise are arguably two of the most widely recognized brands from Michael Crichton’s catalog. I’d even throw Westworld into that bunch, despite the fact that it was cancelled one season away from completion, as the HBO original series did manage to hold some sway in the public consciousness.

Each of those projects proves that ideas rooted in the scientific curiosity and horror that Michael Crichton loved to play around with are just as valid today as they were upon first being created. If anything, reaching beyond the pages of his writing proves that his legacy is still very much in play with audiences.

(Image credit: Harper Collins)

There Are Still Several Unadapted Michael Crichton Books

Were one to move past the usual suspects, they’d see that there are still a lot of Michael Crichton novels that haven’t been adapted. For instance, back when Michael’s 2002 novel Prey was being prepped for release, Variety had reported that the nanotechnology thriller was optioned by 20th Century Fox years before it was even released.

The project never made it into production, leaving just one of many tales waiting to be brought to life. Even the posthumously-published books from the Michael Crichton catalog could be primed for getting in front of cameras. Deadline reported as such in 2020, with an unpublished Crichton manuscript intended to become a “major screen event adaptation.“

I’d be willing to bet that the upcoming Crichton book Eruption , which was completed by best-selling author James Patterson, is that project in question. While it’s not confirmed, that would be a promising sign for the newer output from the legendary author’s canon. That news itself could see novels like Pirate Lattitudes, Dragon Teeth, and Micro all snagging deals; if they haven't been optioned already.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Some Previous Crichton Adaptations Deserve Another Pass

The potential success of Twisters, as well as the continued interest in the Jurassic Park universe, wouldn’t merely boost the profiles of unadapted Crichton works. Admittedly, for every one of the best Michael Crichton adaptations we’ve seen, there’s at least one sitting in the wings that’s less beloved.

I’m talking about movies like Sphere, Congo and The 13th Warrior, the latter title being an adaptation of Crichton’s Eaters of the Dead. Movies such as those have some wild stories pertaining to their reception, and in some cases the production process itself.

But they all share the same common potential that could lead to a better adaptation in the modern world of entertainment. This is so fans of Congo don’t have to continue to be downhearted about that movie’s less than stellar finished product, as renewed interest in Michael Crichton could send eager studio parties scrambling to see what’s ready for the next Westworld-style reinvention.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Michael Crichton’s Works Still Captivate Audiences Imaginations

2024 sees Michael Crichton fans, and moviegoers in general, on the cusp of that new Jurassic era , as well as the excitement surrounding Twisters finally delivering a sequel people have been asking for over the past couple of years. Should Universal strike it big with both projects, it would feel like the starters pistol to dig deeper into the world of Crichton texts.

The author’s estate has been planning for TV and film projects that are poised to do just that. All that seems to be missing is the proof that the world wants a Michael Crichton renaissance to take place. Jurassic World’s successful trilogy of films isn’t enough, but if Twisters lives up to its name, the combined force of two natural powerful forces could shake things up to provide the right conditions to make it happen.

Life just might find a way to revive Michael Crichton’s blockbuster status, but for now, we all have to wait patiently and observe what happens next. Which should become a bit clearer after Twisters opens in theaters on July 19, 2024, just a week prior to Deadpool & Wolverine’s big debut.