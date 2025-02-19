Alien: Romulus' Director Is ’F–k Yeah’-Level Eager To Make A New Alien Vs. Predator Movie, And His Idea Already Has Me Excited For What’s Next

While Alien: Romulus made us scream last summer, the 2025 movie schedule will still deliver even more terrified reactions. That’s especially true when you consider that fans who side more with the Predator legacy of movies will have some fresh kills to enjoy thanks to Badlands and the upcoming Hulu film.

With these two creature feature titans resurging so close to each other's orbit, we continue to wonder if we’ll ever get a high-quality crossover movie that would merge the Alien movie timeline with that other sci-fi franchise in a more canonically accepted manner. And Romulus helmer/co-writer Fede Àlvarez sounds like he'd volunteer for that gig if one or more studios stepped up to fund it.

In fact, he already has an idea for what he’d want to do for such a project, and those thoughts require a nice, juicy F-bomb. Speaking with Collider, Àlvarez couldn’t contain himself, and shared his strategy in two parts, starting with:

The way I would do it, most likely, if it could be done this way… It’s harder to keep secrets online… The best AVP will be the one that you don’t know is AVP until the other guy shows up. You think you’re watching a Predator movie, and then they land in some place and there are creatures, and fucking hell, it’s a Xenomorph. That would get me. ‘Fuck yeah!’ You’d go crazy.

I don’t know about you, but even though we already have two Predator movies to look forward to this year, I'm still kind of hoping this crossover plan will happen sooner than later. I mean, we know that a secret Predator movie was already filmed as a Hulu subscription exclusive, set for release before Badlands hits theaters. So it's not without precedent.

Could Fede Àlvarez have already conspired with his geek brother in arms Dan Trachtenberg to take steps that might put their hypothetical Alien vs. Predator movie on the board? It's certainly worth asking, although who says that the Predator franchise should do all the heavy lifting?

Continuing to flesh out his thoughts on using 20th Century Studios’ franchises as backdoor prequels to this potential crossover, Alien: Romulus’ co-writer/director turned the tables to consider this possibility:

Or vice versa, you’re in an Alien movie, and then suddenly a mysterious creature is there, and you can hear that sound, and you see the cloak, and you go, ‘Is that a fucking Predator?’ And then turns out it is. That would be the way to do it, don’t you think? Once you put it in the title, it’s like, ‘Spoiler alert.’

Pondering these twin scenarios has me thinking about the story behind Split’s twist ending , which saw M. Night Shyamalan turning his seemingly standalone film into the middle entry to the Eastrail 177 Trilogy. Connecting the legacy of Unbreakable to the finale that was Glass, no one knew it was going to happen until it unfolded on the screen.

Imagining a brand new chapter in either of these sci-fi greats throwing the other into its fold as a twist that does just that is truly worthy of a “fuck yeah.” That's a premiere I'd need to attend, just to soak in the cheers and shouts of the public first learning that this rematch was indeed on.

Of course, one would hope that based on how Fede Àlvarez described it, that twist would be deployed much earlier in the picture. It’s all speculation at this point, though we do know that the Evil Dead reboot mastermind has taken on Alien: Romulus’ sequel as his next film. Perhaps it won’t be too long before we learn whatever the next steps may be in this horrifyingly intriguing universe.

Until then, I'll definitely be watching both of those upcoming Predator movies a lot closer when they arrive later this year. Which, to me, is another excuse to rewatch Romulus, as there could be some potential clues scattered among that bout of carnage and destruction.