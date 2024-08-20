Alien: Romulus’ Fede Álvarez Addresses Possible Alien Vs Predator Sequel, And I’m So In

Even the most staunch fans of the Alien saga probably couldn’t predict how commanding the latest entry would land among the 2024 movies on the market so far. So observing Alien: Romulus’ fantastic opening weekend is something that has people jazzed about the franchise's future, even if the finished project has left some fans questioning things. Now director/co-writer Fede Álvarez’s hit has prompted potential interest in an Alien vs. Predator sequel, which has me totally in on his concept for how he’d want to tackle such an affair.

Thanks to the Don’t Breathe director’s chat with Deadline , which took place during the red carpet premiere of Alien: Romulus, the man has put forth a concept that sounds too good to pass up. Here’s how Álvarez pitched a new Alien vs. Predator entry in a beautiful, yet hypothetical sense:

Maybe it’s something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan [Trachtenberg]. Maybe we should do like [Quentin] Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with Dusk Till Dawn. I’ll direct a half, and he’ll direct another half.

I need to put out a very specific caveat before we go much further. While I’m a fan of the Alien movies timeline , the Alien vs. Predator duology is a very mixed bag. The first film is decent, if not watered down for a PG-13 blockbuster; whereas the R-rated sequel felt like it was nihilistic for the sake of being nasty. That important context out of the way, having Fede Álvarez and Dan Trachtenberg co-parent a new chapter in this legacy, to me feels like a foregone conclusion.

This isn’t just on the back of Alien: Romulus’ well received cocktail of blood, guts and lore, as we need to talk about Trachtenberg’s specific credentials here. For those who may have forgotten, the 10 Cloverfield Lane director had a hit of his own in this semi-shared universe thanks to 2022’s Prey.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Now both the Alien and Predator sagas are riding high on the latest wins score in both columns, and Dan Trachtenberg already committed to another Predator adventure as a result. With the director allegedly keeping Prey 2 on the back burner as well, Trachtenberg doesn't look to be leaving this realm at any point soon.

So maybe there's some room for this dream project to come true. And to be completely honest, it couldn't have happened at a better time.

Frankly, now is the time to make a new Alien vs. Predator movie, if only to finally do it right. With two fresh entries gathering fans steadily, a proper crossover hit could be the box office event that executives thought they had on their hands when making the first film to bear its name. Of course, those potential plans would probably be further off than one would think, as Fede Álvarez’s monstrous just might spawn some sequel potential of its own.

At least, one would hope so after the events of that Alien: Romulus’ ending . With both of these classic sci-fi movie franchises in fighting form, you might not have a better opportunity to make Alien vs. Predator happen in its best shape possible. Although plenty of disasters have occurred with that sort of thinking in the air, so I'll just go back to vehemently hoping the right idea and the right timing are about to align.

If you haven’t experienced the dark joy of Álvarez’s grand finale for yourself, you can currently do so at a theater near you. And if you’re looking to reflect on past chapters of the series, log onto your Hulu subscription and head back to the adventures of Xenomorph past, present, and future.

Maybe if people start streaming both Alien and Predator movies a bit more, the message will be so loud and clear that it cannot be ignored. One last note: if you’re going to stream an Alien vs. Predator movie for the cause, do yourself a favor and stick with only the first one.