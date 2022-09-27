Amber Heard Is Trying To Appeal The Johnny Depp Defamation Verdict, But There’s Another Reason Why She May Owe Millions

Though the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp concluded in June, there have been plenty of developments in the aftermath. Per the verdict, Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and at this time, must pay Depp $10 million. Much has since been said regarding whether the actress can actually afford to shell out that kind of cash. She eventually filed an appeal but, amid this new stretch of legal proceedings, it’s looking like she could owe even more money stemming from her legal representation.

Amber Heard has sought out a considerable amount of legal assistance over the past few years as a result of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit. She reportedly switched legal teams three times in the lead-up to the televised trial. And according to a report from P uck , that could cost her a serious chunk of change. The news outlet reports that Hear could be looking at a total of $15 million in legal fees. That sum also includes the expenses that she’s shelled out for the new team of lawyers she brought in for her recent appeal.

Of course, what’s evident here is that this reported total surpasses what the Aquaman actress owes her ex-husband as a result of the actual verdict. This wouldn’t be the first time that the star’s growing bill has come into focus. Back in July, The New York Marine and General Insurance Company filed suit against her. The organization insured her from 2018-2019 and reportedly had her covered with an insurance policy valued at $1 million during that time. The company ultimately sued in an attempt to absolve itself from paying for her defense in the defamation case.

As Puck mentions, in 2021, New York Marine and General Insurance itself was sued by Travelers Commercial Insurance Company, which also insured Amber Heard. Travelers filed suit in order to be reimbursed for half of the money it paid to defend Heard, as it’s taken issue with the quality of attorneys that New York Marine assigned to Heard. Travelers believes she should’ve been able to choose her own lawyers. As of right now, 100,000 legal documents have reportedly been gathered for a potential trial between both entities. All the while, Heard has reportedly hired yet another lawyer in an attempt to deal with the insurance-related situation.

It’s also worth mentioning that Travelers Commercial Insurance has not sued the star at this point in time. However, should the Drive Angry alum lose her appeal, the company (which has a $500,00 cap for liability) will not be obligated to cover the tab for her expenses.

Shortly after the defamation verdict was delivered, Amber Heard’s then-lawyer said she was unable to pay the money. Though many took notice around that same time when Heard was spotted boarding a private plane . It’s been said that should she be unable to pay, Johnny Depp can take specific steps in order to enforce the judgment.