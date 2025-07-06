The Fallout From Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Legal Situation Includes A Kidnapping Threat, A Trash Can Fire And The Closing Of The Wayfarer Foundation

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle has taken plenty of turns since it began in earnest in 2024. The situation began with Lively filing a legal complaint against Baldoni – who directed and co-starred alongside her in It Ends with Us – for alleged sexual harassment. Also included in that complaint and the eventual lawsuit Lively filed were Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios and the Wayfarer Foundation. Now, the foundation is closed, and a reported kidnapping threat and a fire are also involved.

How Do The Reported Trash Can Fire And Kidnapping Threat Figure Into This Situation?

It was announced on May 2, 2025 that the Wayfarer Foundation – which is based in Illinois and overseen by billionaire Steve Sarowitz – would be shutting down. The organization officially shut its doors on June 30 and, as of this writing, a formal reason for that has not been given. All of this, however, was preceded by a reported incident involving Sarowitz, who (this past April) discovered a trash can containing a fire in his driveway early one morning. That alleged, small flame was apparently put out with two water bottles.

According to Forbes, Steve Sarowitz’s wife later received a text message from a person who claimed to have left the trash can. Not only that, but this person supposedly threatened to kidnap the Sarowitzs’ college-aged daughter and would hold her for an $80,000 ransom. The threat allegedly read as follows:

If you guys are prepared to spend a hundred million to ruin the lives of Ms. [Blake] Lively and her family, we are sure you can spare a few for your daughter.

More on the Baldoni/Lively Situation (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures) Ryan Reynolds Seemingly Addresses Justin Baldoni Legal Battle In Latest Appearance

What that person was referring to was the fact that in her legal complaint and lawsuit, Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and the Wayfarer foundation of launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied those allegations and he eventually countersued Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and others for $400 million for alleged defamation, extortion and invasion of privacy. Baldoni also launched a $250 million libel suit against the New York Times, which published the initial harassment claims.

As of this writing, Steve Sarowitz has not confirmed whether the Baldoni/Lively legal battle is the reason for the Wayfarer Foundation’s closure. The mission of the organization itself was to promote social justice and provide resources for minorities by way of grants. Baldoni was largely reported to have been the head of the entity, yet Forbes reports that the actor/director only advised on activities as a board member. The closing of the firm represents yet another loss for Baldoni in recent weeks.

What’s Going On With Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle Now?

Blake Lively was handed a significant win in her case against Justin Baldoni, as a judge threw out his $400 million suit against her. Additionally, the judge also tossed Baldoni’s lawsuit against The New York Times. Despite all of this, Baldoni and his team were allowed time to make amendments to their countersuit and submit it once more. However, it was later reported that he and his team had opted not to do so.

After Team Lively expressed satisfaction with how everything panned out, Team Baldoni issued a response. Baldoni and co. chastised Lively’s camp for its “premature declaration of victory” and referred to it as “false.” However, this statement was put out before Baldoni’s side decided not to pursue any amendments. As for Lively, it’s said that she and Ryan Reynolds are feeling “relief and vindication.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It, of course, remains unclear as to what else might occur in the aftermath of the Baldoni/Lively legal battle. More immediately though, questions still remain in regard to the closing of the Wayfarer Foundation. Employees apparently signed NDAs as part of their severance agreements, per Forbes. Nevertheless, two unidentified workers who spoke with the outlet made note of alleged safety concerns after the fire incident as well as supposed death threats.