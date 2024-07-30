‘He Devoted So Much Time To Us’: James Cameron Went Above And Beyond To Help Alien: Romulus Be The Best Sequel It Could Be
Fede Alvarez got support from two Alien franchise directors when making Romulus.
When the Alien: Romulus release date arrives it will be the first piece of the Alien franchise to be released since Disney purchased Fox. The hope is high, both for the fans and the studio, that the movie will be a return to form. The Alien: Romulus trailers certainly look like the movie is a true successor to the horror of Ridley Scott’s original Alien and Scott himself has praised the film, but it turns out that he isn’t the only former Alien franchise director that Fede Álvarez talked to about his new movie.
The director of Alien: Romulus Fede Álvarez stopped by CinemaBlend’s suite during San Diego Comic-Con where he spoke about just how much support he got from Aliens director James Cameron. Apparently, the two directors became pen pals thanks to actor Stephen Lang, who starred in Álvarez's Don’t Breathe and is also in the Avatar franchise cast. Alvarez told us…
We don’t know exactly what Fede Álvarez's question about Aliens was, but we can assume he got it answered, and more when the two chatted for a couple of hours about all things Xenomorph. Certainly the two directors have a lot in common considering that both films they made are direct sequels to the original Alien. In the Alien timeline, Romulus is set between the original movie and Cameron's sequel, so Cameron’s thoughts on how he approached that would certainly have been of use to Alvarez.
With support from both James Cameron and Ridley Scott, the likelihood that Alien: Romulus will be everything fans are hoping for has certainly increased. Of course, so has the pressure that the movie turns out.
When James Cameron made Aliens he took the franchise in a different direction, making a more action-focused movie to what originally had been a horror movie. Álvarez's movie is a horror movie in the vein of the original, but we can imagine James Cameron had plenty of thoughts after seeing an early cut that could only help Alien: Romulus be a better movie.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.