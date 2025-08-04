A Child Asked John Cena If He Liked Wrestling Or Acting More, And His Answer Was Brutally Honest

John Cena is winding down his professional wrestling career. He’s officially announced he will retire at the end of this year, at which point one assumes he will fully dedicate himself to his successful acting career. What’s unclear is how much Cena will miss wrestling or if he actually prefers acting.

In a recent appearance at Fan Expo in Dallas, a young fan asked Cena which of his two careers he liked more. The kid, when asked by Cena, had his own idea, which made perfect sense, about why the WWE champ might be happy he’s leaving the ring behind: acting hurts less. The exchange went like this…

Kid: "In your opinion, what do you like doing more, wrestling or acting?"

Cena: "That's a great question. What do you think?"

Kid: "I think because in wrestling, you get hurt."

While physical injuries can happen while acting (just ask Tom Cruise), it’s certainly more likely in the world of professional wrestling. Cena himself has missed his share of time on TV due to injuries that kept him out of action.

However, Cena had a quite insightful, and not the least bit heartbreaking, response to the kid’s suggestion. Acting hurts too, just not physically. With a tongue-in-cheek response to his work, Cena brought up that critical response to his films has apparently hurt his feelings at times, saying…

Wow. You know, acting, they hurt your feelings a lot too, though. I don't know if you've seen some of my stuff or read the reviews. They will hurt your feelings.

While John Cena has received some solid reviews for his work in many movies, that certainly isn’t always the case. Cena has been in more than his share of bad movies, and I’m sure reading a review that doesn’t have nice things to say doesn’t feel good.

That being said, it’s not like WWE is a place that never hurts your feelings. An arena full of “Cena Sucks” chants when you’re supposed to be one of the top babyfaces on the show probably doesn’t feel great. At least now, when Cena enters the arena as a heel, they’re supposed to be booing.

John Cena took those “Cena Sucks” years in stride, and he seems to be doing the same thing with the bad reviews. Even as he answered the kid’s question, you can tell he’s doing it with a sense of humor. Check out the full exchange below.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With some high-profile projects coming out in the next several months, like Peacemaker Season 2, which was well-received the first time around, and Coyote vs. ACME, where Cena is already getting a positive response, there’s a decent chance the next few reviews won’t be too hard on him. Hopefully he won’t get his body, or his feelings, hurt anytime soon.