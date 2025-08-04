If You're A Sopranos Fan And Haven't Watched Nonnas, You're A Stunad

The streaming wars are in full effect, with various services offering new content. Those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to the release of Stephen Chbosky's Nonnas, which is one of the most joyous movies of the year. And if you're a fan of The Sopranos and haven't watched this new comedy you're acting like a total stunad. Hear me out.

I'm a huge Sopranos fan, having streamed one of the top HBO shows that got the world talking with my HBO Max subscription. I didn't know much about Nonnas, and was shocked when not one but two stars of The Sopranos were part of the cast. Add in all the Italian food and phrases used throughout its 114-minute runtime, and it feels like a spiritual cousin to David Chase's Emmy-winning masterpiece.

Two Sopranos legends are in Nonnas' cast.

Nonnas focuses on Vince Vaughn's Joey Scaravella, as he attempts to open an Italian restaurant filled with real grandmas in the kitchen. Early on we meet his best friend Bruno and his wife, Stella, played by Joe Manganiello and Drea de Matteo respectively. The latter famously played The Sopranos' Adriana La Cerva, one of the most beloved and tragic figures of the entire series. Stella is warm and full of love, and watching her feels like the happy ending that Adriana never got.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another Sopranos legend who is in the cast is Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Lorraine Bracco. That's right, Dr. Melfi herself is in this ensemble comedy, playing the best friend of Joey's late mother. While Bracco was "heartbroken" about Melfi and Tony's ending on the show, she gets to once again show off her charisma and heart playing Roberta in Nonnas.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

The Sopranos is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, with three tiers available for an HBO Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Nonnas felt like a happy version of The Sopranos multiverse.

Bracco is arguably the biggest scene stealer in the cast, with her off-the-cuff improvisations filling in any dead air throughout Nonnas' group scenes. While she's synonymous with The Sopranos, she's a consistently moving performer who has proven her talents in projects like Goodfellas, The Basketball Diaries, and Riding in Cars with Boys. And having her back on my screen and cooking delicious Italian food in Nonnas felt like a total treat.

For me it felt like Nonnas was in The Sopranos multiverse, one far kinder and less violent to the one we saw on the beloved HBO series. David Chase's show is brutal at times, particularly towards its female characters. Melfi's sexual assault is one of the hardest scenes to get through, and Adriana's fate bothered me for weeks after I saw it play out. So despite its difference in medium and genre, Nonnas really did make me happy as a Sopranos fan.

Nonnas is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2025 movie release list and The Sopranos is available on HBO Max.