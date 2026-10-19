Angelina Jolie Is Allegedly Moving. Will It Impact Brad Pitt And His Relationship With Their Kids?

Celebrity couples tend to fascinate the public, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. One former pair who has made countless headlines is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who finally finalized their divorce after eight years. Unfortunately their family continues to make headlines thanks to drama related to their children. Jolie is reportedly planning on moving, leading fans to wonder how this might affect his ongoing issues with their kids.

Over the past few months, a number of Brad Pitt's kids are abandoning his last name, presumably over drama and allegations related to his split from Angelina Jolie. An alleged insider claims that the Tomb Raider actress' plans to move out of the USA might be an opportunity for Pitt to reunite with this kids. They were quoted by The Daily Mail as saying:

Angie now intends to live out of the States more and Brad's hearing it doesn't appear any of them plan to relocate with their mother. That could serve as an opportunity to try to get at least some of them back in his life. As unlikely as that sounds, he's going to give it his best shot. It's definitely a case of when the cat's away the mice will play for Brad.

Obviously we should take this report with a grain of salt, as it's unclear who is providing the Daily Mail with this information. There are countless rumors swirling about Brad Pitt and the state of his relationship with his children, and it's hard to tell who we should believe.

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As previously mentioned, a number of Brad's kids have dropped his last name, which seems to be the biggest hint about the state of their relationship. He's allegedly hoping the ones who have kept his last name will help him repair his relationship with the others. As the insider claims:

He and Angie shared a number of friends while they were a couple. Some of them didn't take sides when they split. Brad's relying on a couple of them to help.

Pitt and Jolie had 6 kids together, with a mixture of them being biological and adopted children. Unfortunately it sounds like he's not really in contact with a few of them, some of whom have recently changed their phone numbers. The insider spoke about how the Fight Club actor is hoping things change, claiming:

In the past he's tried to connect with the kids even though he felt sure Angie would shut any communication down. What he's found out is they've all changed their contact info. That's not going to stop him though. He'll do everything in his power to unite with them again. He can't be more heartbroken than he has been about being abandoned and all of them dropping his last name. That was a huge slap in the face, but he saw it coming. Even before Shiloh did it.

This certainly sounds like a complicated and emotional situation, one that outsiders probably won't ever really be able to understand. Still, the public is invested, so more stories about Brad Pitt's relationship with his children are likely going to keep coming out. We'll just have to wait and see how things ultimately shake out.

Professionally, Pitt continues to stay busy both as a producer and an actor. Case in point: is Once Upon a Time In Hollywood spinoff The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will arrived on Netflix December 23rd as part of the 2026 movie release list.