Angelina Jolie Is Allegedly Moving. Will It Impact Brad Pitt And His Relationship With Their Kids?
Brad Pitt and his children has been making headlines.
Celebrity couples tend to fascinate the public, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. One former pair who has made countless headlines is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who finally finalized their divorce after eight years. Unfortunately their family continues to make headlines thanks to drama related to their children. Jolie is reportedly planning on moving, leading fans to wonder how this might affect his ongoing issues with their kids.
Over the past few months, a number of Brad Pitt's kids are abandoning his last name, presumably over drama and allegations related to his split from Angelina Jolie. An alleged insider claims that the Tomb Raider actress' plans to move out of the USA might be an opportunity for Pitt to reunite with this kids. They were quoted by The Daily Mail as saying:
Obviously we should take this report with a grain of salt, as it's unclear who is providing the Daily Mail with this information. There are countless rumors swirling about Brad Pitt and the state of his relationship with his children, and it's hard to tell who we should believe.
As previously mentioned, a number of Brad's kids have dropped his last name, which seems to be the biggest hint about the state of their relationship. He's allegedly hoping the ones who have kept his last name will help him repair his relationship with the others. As the insider claims:
Pitt and Jolie had 6 kids together, with a mixture of them being biological and adopted children. Unfortunately it sounds like he's not really in contact with a few of them, some of whom have recently changed their phone numbers. The insider spoke about how the Fight Club actor is hoping things change, claiming:
This certainly sounds like a complicated and emotional situation, one that outsiders probably won't ever really be able to understand. Still, the public is invested, so more stories about Brad Pitt's relationship with his children are likely going to keep coming out. We'll just have to wait and see how things ultimately shake out.
Professionally, Pitt continues to stay busy both as a producer and an actor. Case in point: is Once Upon a Time In Hollywood spinoff The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will arrived on Netflix December 23rd as part of the 2026 movie release list.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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