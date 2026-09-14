I Can't Believe It's Been An Entire Decade Since Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Split. Now, Insiders On Both Sides Speak Out

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie became one of Hollywood’s marquee couples after they became romantically involved in 2005. From there, the pair were the subject of much media speculation, and that was still the case by the time they got married in 2014. Ultimately, Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, and those legal proceedings dragged on for years. It’s hard for me to believe it’s been a whole decade since the split happened and, now, insiders from both Jolie and Pitt’s camps are reflecting on the relationship.

All in all, the By the Sea stars themselves rarely talk about their 12-year relationship today but, even now, many continue to discuss it. People recently interviewed a few individuals as part of a wide-ranging retrospective on the pair formerly known as “Brangelina.” On the surface, Pitt (now 62) and Jolie (now 51) seemed to have a pristine relationship. According to a source for the F1 star, the romance was not completely harmonious. Said individual made the following allegations about what the dynamic was like:

There’s a much greater willingness by probably everybody that things were not so great. They were not necessarily as good as they looked to people on the outside. There were a lot of issues that were festering for many years.

Jolie and Pitt initially began as co-stars before dating, as they reportedly became attracted to each other while filming 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In time, the relationship further developed, and they share six children – with three being biological and three having been adopted. The eventual divorce received a considerable amount of attention and sparked speculation as well. As for the exact reason why the Maria actress eventually decided to file the divorce paperwork, an insider from her side said this:

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There has never been any real understanding of what happened that caused her to file for divorce, or the years that followed. For a decade she has kept silent, so not to disparage the father of her children. She has kept a dignified silence even while she was being attacked with misinformation.

What followed after that filing were several years filled with legal back-and-forths between both actors. Although it can’t be said with certainty what exactly led to the divorce, Jolie did file legal documents in 2021 and accused Pitt of physically and verbally abusing her and their children on a 2016 flight. A source for Pitt later responded to the allegations and suggested that Jolie was adding “completely untrue information” to the alleged incident.

Ultimately, the Pitt/Jolie divorce was finalized in 2024, with both being declared legally single. Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon since 2022, while Jolie has allegedly not shown interest in dating. As for the couple’s six kids – Maddox (25), Pax (22), Zahara (21), Shiloh (20) and twins Vivienne and Knox (18) – are mostly estranged from Pitt. Four of the kids either have or are in the process of dropping the surname “Pitt.”

The insiders’ comments should be taken with a grain of salt, but something that can be said is that life has certainly changed for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt since that 2016 divorce filing. It’s honestly quite surreal just how time has flown and, as it continues to do so, Pitt, Jolie and their family can hopefully move forward in ways that are most ideal for them.