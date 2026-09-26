How Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Is (Reportedly) Helping Him Amid Estrangement From His Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have finally settled their divorce a couple years back, but there’s still some alleged drama within the Pitt-Jolie family. This year, three of their kids have made legal moves to drop “Pitt” from their last names following daughter Shiloh doing so first back in 2024. Now, there are new claims running around about how Pitt’s jewelry designer girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is allegedly helping him out amidst the estrangement.

As of late, Pitt has been promoting Heart of the Beast, one of the latest of 2026 movie releases to hit theaters this weekend. In addition to de Ramon supporting the actor at the premiere this week, she’s also apparently been helping him deal with the changes going on with his family. As one insider claims:

[She’s] been a real source of stability in a very difficult decade for him [as] the situation with his kids is incredibly painful, and Ines is one of the few people he can really vent to.

Back in 2024, when Pitt and Jolie’s third child Shiloh turned 18, she legally requested to drop “Pitt” from her name. And then, in April of this year, Zahara made the same decision followed by Maddox in May and Vivienne in August.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Per previous reports, Pitt “understands” why his children “feel the way they do” and knows he’s made “mistakes” as a father. Another source, however, also alleged that Pitt was confident he’d reconnect with his kids as he continues on his sobriety journey. Ramon is apparently a good presence in Pitt’s life. As In Touch's source also suggested:

It doesn’t happen by chance; she puts in a lot of work to stay grounded, she meditates morning and night without fail, and she’s inspired Brad to do the same. She’s also got him doing yoga, drinking green smoothies, taking all sorts of supplements. They still have fun, but there’s no overdoing it; everything is very balanced. She enjoys a nice glass of wine or two, but it’s always in moderation, so she’s been a good influence on Brad.

If these latest claims are to be believed, Pitt’s 33-year-old girlfriend has “an incredibly stable temperament” and is “a great balance” for the 62-year-old Oscar winner, who can reportedly be more “emotional at times”. Pitt is allegedly less likely to go back to his old habits with alcohol because de Ramon “doesn’t approve of it when he gets messy”.

De Ramon and Pitt have reportedly been dating since late 2022 and, as the insider said, Ramon has seen Pitt under the influence before and it “did not go over well with her”. Also, de Ramon has purportedly gotten Pitt into spiritual retreats and meditation since they’ve been together. It's even been alleged that de Ramon was also a contributing factor to Pitt finally settling his divorce with Jolie after nearly a decade of back and forth drama between them. So, all in all, these various reports appear to align in their claims that de Ramon allegedly remains a positive force for Pitt.

As far as Pitt’s work goes, Heart of the Beast sees him playing a retired Army Special Forces veteran, who must survive the freezing Alaskan wilderness after surviving a plane crash alongside his German Shepherd. You can check it out in theaters now.