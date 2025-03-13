Brad Pitt’s Divorce Was Recently Finalized After 8 Years. What’s Next For Him And Ines De Ramon?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were married for less than five years. Their divorce took nearly twice as long to conclude. While the bifurcated divorce went through a while ago, Pitt and Jolie are now officially divorced, and that means both of them can move on with their personal lives, officially, too. For Pitt, that means his relationship with Ines De Ramon.

While Pitt and Jolie’s divorce was only finalized recently, they had been legally separated for years. Pitt was spotted dating over the years, but back in 2022, he started dating Ines de Ramon. Now, a source has spoken to People, claiming both are very happy, but that things are very relaxed right now.

Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him. Things are low-key for the family.

By all accounts, the relationship between de Ramon and Pitt has been quite serious for some time. It’s even been suggested that it was at de Ramon’s urging that Pitt’s divorce finally settled. Some sources have indicated that a marriage between the two might not be too far off, but if this source is to be believed, it seems that neither party is necessarily in a hurry and things are remaining calm for now.

Even if another marriage for Brad Pitt is in the cards eventually, it’s certainly understandable why he may not be looking to rush into it. Technically, while his divorce from Angelina Jolie may finally be done, the legal battle between the two is not over yet. Lawsuits are still ongoing between Pitt and his ex over the sale of her share of a winery that the two previously owned together.

Brad Pitt certainly has other things to focus on in the short term. His new film F1, helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, is set to open in theaters in June. That will likely be taking a lot of Pitt’s attention over the next few months as promotion for the film begins to ramp up, and could be another reason for so much ongoing relaxation right now.

To that pint, F1 is the actor's biggest theatrical role since 2022’s Babylon. It's also a big visual spectacle film with a lot of money behind it, focusing on the Formula 1 racing world. It's from the director of the Top Gun sequel, and it has the potential to be a monster hit, so I would expect the press run for this movie to be substantial, as well.

Whatever the next step in the relationship between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon happens to be, it certainly appears that the couple is happy with things as they are, at least for the moment. That's never a bad place to be.