Insider Drops Claims About Brad Pitt’s ‘Biggest Fear’ As Another One Of His Kids Files To Drop His Last Name
The actor allegedly has some strong feelings.
Much has been said about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s since-settled divorce in recent years, but there’s another component of the drama that’s also been discussed. Rumors have been swirling around the state of Pitt’s relationship with the kids he and Jolie share. It’s been alleged that the perennial leading man has had minimal contact with his children as of late and that the kids have sought to distance themselves from him. Now, after another one of Pitt’s kids drops his last name, an insider shares his purported feelings and fears.
It was reported this past week that Maddox Jolie-Pitt (24) formally filed to have his father’s last name removed. Ahead of this filing, Maddox was credited as “Maddox Jolie” in his mother’s film, Couture, on which he reportedly worked as an assistant director. Jolie (50) adopted Maddox before she and Pitt (62) became romantically involved but, in time, the Adventures of Cliff Booth star legally became the young man’s father. Should this name change filing go through, Jolie and Pitt’s son will be known as Maddox Chivan Jolie.
An insider spoke to Us Weekly after news of the filing broke and, if the person is to be believed, Brad Pitt is distraught over where he stands with his kids right now. With that, the source made allegations about Pitt’s “biggest fear” pertaining to his brood:
Ahead of Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s reported decision to drop his father’s surname, his sister, Shiloh (20), filed to do the same thing back in May 2024. That move coincided with Shiloh’s 18th birthday and, a few months later, she was granted her request to be known as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. It also recently seemed that their sister, Zahara (21), removed their father’s name as well, as she was referred to as “Zahara Marley Jolie” at her recent graduation from Spelman College, even though she was referred to as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt in the ceremony’s program. Meanwhile, sister Vivienne (17) didn’t use “Pitt” when being credited in the playbill for The Outsiders.
Those reports of name changes came a few years after Angelina Jolie leveled allegations against Brad Pitt. Jolie claimed Pitt physically and verbally abused her and the children when they were on a flight in 2016. Since then, Pitt has denied the accusations via his legal team. In the aftermath of Pitt’s divorce with Jolie, the source alleges that his kids’ decisions not to carry his last name serves as a sticking point. They said:
Pitt notably made headlines for not attending Zahara’s sorority induction or her recent graduation, with sources alleging that nothing stopped him from going to the latter. However, a source from Pitt’s camp claimed the actor was displeased with the “estrangement” narrative being propped up when it was allegedly made clear to him that he “would not be welcome.” It was previously alleged in 2022 that the Oscar winner had a “pretty good” relationship with his kids, but times have purportedly changed:
That claim aligns with a previous report and, at that time, a source alleged that Brad Pitt was “desperate” to reconcile with his kids. Like this latest report, though, that information should be taken with a grain of salt. As for right now, it’s unclear as to how long it’ll take for Maddox’s name request to be granted.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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