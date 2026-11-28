While Scarlett Johansson is one of the all-time highest-grossing actresses, and she's managed to maintain a seriously impressive career for a long time, she's still growing. Now, as we get excited about the releases of her new projects, Paper Tiger and Ray Gunn, on the 2026 movie schedule , she's opening up about that growth. It turns out, motherhood has a lot to do with it.

The MCU actress and her “incredibly helpful” husband, SNL ’s Colin Jost, share their 5-year-old son, Cosmo , and she has a 12-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Duriac. Now, as Johansson juggles box office hits and family life, she explained to People how motherhood has affected her as an actor:

I don’t choose films really with my kids in mind, but one thing I will say [is] I think becoming a parent changes your DNA. It just does. I’m a different artist after having kids.

I can understand how parenting can change you. No longer are you solely taking care of yourself. A mother is now responsible for the well-being of her children and making sure they’re taken care of.

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One piece of parenting advice the Black Widow actress received was learning that you can’t do everything all the time when trying to maintain a work-life balance. She continued to share that the relatability of being kind to yourself and knowing your limits has helped her in her roles too:

You have a different perspective on your own parents, your own mortality, all of it. There’s such a profound change that I think you become compassionate in a deeper way, potentially. You also sort of have to surrender to the fact that you can’t kind of control anything really and that everything changes all the time. And all of that knowledge, I think, helps what I do because it’s relatable. All those things that I just mentioned are relatable, and I can use in what I do. It helps grow me as an actor.

It’s easy for every mom to want to be a super parent and never make a mistake. However, as the Jurassic World: Rebirth star said, you need to accept your own mortality and only control what you can. Coming to terms with that, and realizing this is something her parents went through, was profound for her. Now, it's not just impacting her life; it's impacting her work too, because those feelings can be applied to her parts.

Along with those realizations, having the support of her kids also helps the actress. Not only does Johansson’s daughter come to her to ask curious questions , but she is also there to support her mom’s career. The Eleanor the Great director continued to express how important it is to have her family there for her:

My daughter is 12, and she’s really encouraging in a very moving way. Colin is always so encouraging, too. I’m very lucky. We all boost each other up as much as we can.

That’s so amazing! As tackling parenthood and being a successful actress can’t be easy, I’m sure knowing you have your own support system at home can make a world of difference.

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Motherhood in no way weighs Scarlett Johansson down. In fact, it seems like it's really helped her evolve both personally and professionally.