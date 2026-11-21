Thanksgiving is right around the corner and, of course, many are readying themselves for the festivities that are to come. Of course, Hollywood’s biggest stars will also be prepping for their own holiday activities as well. With that, Brad Pitt was recently asked how he planned to spend Turkey Day this year. The A-lister ultimately provided a brief, but direct, answer to the question. And, most notably, his comment comes amid continued reports about Pitt’s alleged estrangement from his children.

Ahead of the holiday, Pitt is in the midst of the rollout for his latest entry on the 2026 movie schedule, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. During the film’s recent premiere in Los Angeles, Pitt caught up with Extra to talk about his new film, Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting and more. During the conversation, the perennial leading man was also asked about his plans for Thanksgiving, and he simply had a one-word response:

Family.

Although the Oscar winner didn’t go into detail, he could’ve been referring to the extended Pitt family. It’s been reported that the Heart of the Beast star maintains close ties with his two younger siblings, Julie Pitt Neal and Doug Pitt. Not only that, but it seems likely that Pitt will also be with his lady, Ines de Ramon, who he’s been dating since 2022. So who’s going to be cooking on the big day, Brad or De Ramon? The actor was asked about that as well, and he shared a funny take:

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Who’s the only cook? I’ll give you one guess. It’s not me.

That kind of answer definitely tracks for Pitt, who usually has no problem making a joke at his own expense. At the same premiere, he also fielded a question about longtime friend and co-star George Clooney, who trolled his dance moves. Pitt clapped back with a funny comment, but also didn’t deny being subpar on the dance floor. As for Thanksgiving, though, it sounds like the F1 star is more than content to let his partner handle the culinary-based obligations.

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All the while, if recent reports are to be believed, Brad Pitt isn’t on good terms with the six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie are parents to Maddox (25), Pax (22), Zahara (21), Shiloh (20) and twins Knox & Vivienne (18). The last few years have seen several of Pitt’s kids drop his last name and solely maintain their mother’s last name. Simultaneously, Pitt remains engaged in a legal battle with Jolie over the Château Miraval, the winery they formerly co-owned. It’s been alleged that even a decade after Jolie’s initial divorce filing, there are still hard negative feelings between the former couple.

Per a report, reported friends of Pitt are displeased with how the drama between him and Jolie has allegedly impacted their kids. It’s also been reported that Pitt’s “biggest fear” is that he’ll be cut off from his kids entirely. With that, the A-lister reportedly wants to reconcile with his children, though whether that happens during this holiday season or sometime down the line remains to be seen. At present, it simply seems Pitt is prepared to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family and girlfriend.