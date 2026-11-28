Did you know there’s a little Ocean’s reunion on the big screen this weekend? That’s right, Brad Pitt and Scott Caan are together again on the 2026 movie schedule thanks to The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. If that wasn't exciting enough, it turns out they’ll apparently come together again for the upcoming Ocean’s 14 movie, alongside another alum, per new comments. This is the kind of update on the star-studded sequel I’ve been waiting for.

Scott Caan has played Turk Malloy in all the Ocean’s movies alongside his on-screen brother Casey Affleck, who played Virgil Malloy. Here’s what Caan told The Hollywood Reporter about returning to their roles:

If the movie gets made, I’m 100 percent in. I actually have not read the script yet, but I hear the script is great. I just saw Casey the other night too, and I asked him and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’ So I can speak for Casey. We’re in if it happens.

The Malloy brothers famously like to bicker while serving as the crew’s getaway drivers and mechanics. It wouldn’t be the same without them, especially as we expect a ton of the original cast to return, with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia and Don Cheadle reportedly on board.

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Ocean’s 14 was first confirmed to be in the works back in 2024 by George Clooney before John Wick and Bullet Train director David Leitch signed on to direct. It was a year ago when Clooney said they had their budget approved by Warner Bros., but shooting is still a ways off. In a recent update from Brad Pitt, he said cameras probably won’t roll on the long-awaited sequel until late next year (per Variety).

Leitch also told People this month that aligning the schedules of a bunch of movie stars hasn’t exactly been easy even though “everybody’s excited about moving it forward”. As far as the script goes, George Clooney has teased that Ocean’s 14 will be different from any of the previous movies for one specific reason. In his words:

There was something about the idea that we’re too old to do what we used to do, but we’re still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me. They’ve lost a step, and they need to find a way to work around their limitations.

Wildly enough, the last Ocean’s movie starring all the guys came out in 2007. I’m happy enough with the latest updates on Ocean’s 14, it’s just such a waiting game now. We will, however, be getting another Ocean’s movie on the 2027 movie schedule to hold us over until then! Margot Robbie is leading a prequel written/directed and co-starring Bradley Cooper. That’ll hit theaters on June 25.

Until then, you can see Pitt and Caan in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on IMAX screens now. Ocean’s fans, it’s a good time to be alive!