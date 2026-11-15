What ‘Brad's Friends’ Think About What Happened To His Family After Split With Angelina Jolie

For years now, insiders have made claims about the relationship between former spouses Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. It’s been commonly alleged that the pair have had their share of issues, and that’s reportedly still the case even a decade after Jolie filed for divorce. Also involved in the situation are the six children the couple share, most of which have dropped Pitt’s last name and are allegedly estranged from him. Now, a new report suggests that Pitt’s friends have some strong thoughts on what’s happened to his family since his split.

This familial drama has reportedly become a topic of discussion again in the aftermath of a major revelation from Jolie (51) and Pitt’s (62) daughter, Vivienne. While presenting her work at an art gallery in Los Angeles recently, the 18-year-old opened up about being hospitalized earlier this year while being treated for an eating disorder. The teen described feeling “angry, sick and alone” while receiving treatment. Amid this news, a source alleged to Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice that this situation emphasized the rift caused by Pitt and Jolie’s tension:

Angelina has made Brad the villain in this family, but his friends believe she needs to accept responsibility for her part in what has happened. The children have been exposed to years of hostility and have been encouraged to see their father through a negative lens. Brad knows he has made mistakes, but this damage cannot all be put on him. It didn’t have to get this ugly.

In 2024, the By the Sea alums’ divorce was officially finalized but, even now, they remain engaged in a legal dispute involving the Château Miraval they once co-owned. Back in August, Pitt’s team requested information on Jolie’s earnings as part of that case, which is scheduled to go to trial. All the while, the insider also claims to Shuter that the couple’s kids have “paid the highest price” for the conflict, and Pitt’s friends allegedly have some thoughts about Jolie:

The children have paid the highest price for two parents who could never put their differences aside. Brad’s friends believe Angelina’s anger has helped deepen the divide, leaving the children feeling they have to choose sides. They needed two parents, not two opposing camps.

Aside from Vivienne, Pitt and Jolie are also parents to Maddox (25), Pax (22), Zahara (21), Shiloh (20) and Knox (18). All but two of the children have dropped the name “Pitt”, as of this writing, though a recent report suggests that Knox may be looking to change his surname as well. It’s been reported that Brad’s “biggest fear is to be permanently disconnected from the kids” and that he wants to reconnect with them. Whether any kind of mending of fences will happen is currently unclear.

The alleged sentiments regarding Brad Pitt’s friends should be taken with a grain of salt. Considering how private both he and Angelina Jolie are when it comes to their personal lives, it can’t be said with certainty what the exact dynamics amongst them and their children are like. What is known, though, is that the ex-couple’s winery case could go to court around August 2027 unless a settlement is reached.