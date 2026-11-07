Brad Pitt Still Has Kids Who Haven’t Dropped His Name, But There’s Allegedly Not Good News

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now divorced, their family has continued to make news as of late due to a recurring situation. Many of the children Pitt (62) shares with Jolie (51) have legally dropped his last name in recent years. As it stands, four of the children no longer go by Jolie-Pitt and have opted to solely go by their mother’s surname. Two of the kids have reportedly maintained the leading man’s last name though, according to a recent report, there may be some not-so-good news on that front.

It would seem that another one of Pitt’s kids is allegedly seeking to drop his last name as well. According to Page Six, 18-year-old Knox Jolie-Pitt is expected to make the legal move. What should be mentioned is that, as of this writing, this information has not been confirmed or denied by representatives Jolie, Pitt or their son. Nevertheless, an insider for the previously mentioned news outlet shared the following comments on the purported situation:

Knox hasn’t filed anything yet, but it’s only a matter of time before he drops Pitt from his last name. It’s inevitable. It’s just a question of when, and there’s no timeline for that right now. The whole situation is heartbreaking for Brad.

As it currently stands, four of Pitt and Jolie’s kids have legally dropped the former’s last name – Maddox (25), Zahara (21), Shiloh (20) and Vivienne (18). Shiloh was the first to drop the name, as she made the move in 2024 upon turning 18. In July 2026, both Zahara and Maddox filed legal notices to drop “Pitt,” and those changes officially went into effect in September. And, just days ago, Vivienne’s request to change her last name was approved.

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The only other one of Jolie and Pitt’s children who has not changed their name or has not reportedly planned to is 22-year-old Pax Jolie-Pitt. Amid reports of strained relationships between the Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth star and his children, Pax is reportedly still in touch with the Pitt side of his family. Back in June, it was reported that Pax got together with some of his relatives, including aunt Julie Pitt Neal, for his cousin’s engagement. It’s currently unclear as to where Pax stands on the notion of altering his last name.

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Aside from the kids’ name changes, there continues to be general interest in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship even a decade after the initial divorce filing in 2016. The years that followed were filled with back-and-forths between the Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars’ legal teams as well as a dispute involving the Château Miraval they formerly co-owned. In 2021, Jolie also notably filed legal documents in which she accused Pitt of physically and verbally abusing her and their children amid a 2016 flight. Sources for Pitt later denied the allegations and claimed Jolie was adding “completely untrue information” to the alleged incident.

Pitt has, however, still reportedly remains mostly estranged from his children. With that, it’s been claimed that Pitt’s “biggest fear” is to be permanently disconnected from his kids. Although Pitt purportedly understands his kids’ desire to distance themselves from him, he’s also apparently saddened over where he stands with them and the fact that they’ve dropped his name. Still, it’s also been reported that Pitt wants to reconcile and purportedly sees an opportunity to reconnect due to Jolie aiming to move out of the US.

For right now, though, there’s been no indication as to whether Knox or another of Brad Pitt’s other kids are open to a reconciliation. And, while Knox allegedly plans to change his name, his parents are still engaged in a court battle involving their winery.