The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth has Brad Pitt and director David Fincher continuing what Quentin Tarantino started on Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood on the 2026 movie schedule. And yes, Fincher brought his famed countless takes to the hangout film. When CinemaBlend spoke to one of Pitt's co-stars, she recalled how the Fight Club actor handled his longtime collaborator’s reputation on set.

After previously working together on Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Brad Pitt and David Fincher reteamed for the fourth time for Cliff Booth after getting Tarantino’s blessing to adapt his script. Pitt is a veteran of Fincher’s relentless use of takes, and Carla Gugino told us about one time on set when Pitt commented on it. In her words to CinemaBlend:

I just remember at one point we were doing the master, and Brad just really sweetly looked over at the guy who was standing there as the valet who'd been there for so many hours, and he looked over, and he was like, ‘Don't worry, you will go home.’ It was really sweet. And then everybody laughed. So, I feel like that one we actually did quite a few takes.

Gugino plays Toni Peters, a former lover of Cliff Booth, whom he runs into while working with her husband, Charlie Peters (played by Scott Caan). During a scene where they talk outside a tennis club, Gugino recalled the scene requiring a lot of takes because it “involved so many elements” like a crane and cars coming and going.

Per the actress also known for Spy Kids and The Haunting of Hill House, Brad Pitt noticed one background actor and took a moment to reassure him he would “go home” at some point in between the relentless number of takes. She found it to be a “sweet” way for the actor to perhaps validate the difficulty of working on a Fincher project.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Over the years, we’ve heard all sorts of stories from other actors about David Fincher’s tendency to do a ton of takes. Ben Affleck called the process “the best film school you can go to”, whilst Charles Dance once recalled Gary Oldman getting snappy with the director for having to do one scene “a hundred fucking times” on Mank.

His new movie sees Brad Pitt’s famed Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood role (which earned him his first and only Oscar) eight years later. It also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Timothy Olyphant and Nicholas Hammond. This time, the former stuntman is approached by popular TV star Charlie Peters to help him out with a dangerous pickle he’s embroiled in.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is currently showing on IMAX screens and will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription starting on December 23. You can check out what the reviews are saying before seeing Pitt and Fincher’s latest collaboration.