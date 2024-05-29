Animal And 4 Other Great Ranbir Kapoor Movies And How To Watch Them

Do you want to talk about Asian history? Then let’s talk about the legendary Kapoor family, as Ranbir Kapoor is actually in a line of distinguished actors who go back nearly an entire century.

His grandfather, Raj Kapoor , is one of the most illustrious actors/directors/producers in Hindi Cinema, and Ranbir’s parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, are/were (Rishi sadly passed away in 2020) also prominent in the world of Hindi filmmaking. So, Ranbir obviously had a lot on his shoulders growing up in the Kapoor family. But, surprise, surprise, he’s just as revered as his already widely revered lineage.

And, with 2023’s Animal being the fifth-highest grossing Hindi film of all time , I thought it was time to give the man his flowers.

(Image credit: T-Series Films)

Animal (2023)

I’ve seen a number of Bollywood films in my day (not too too many, but enough that I feel that I can have an opinion on them), and I can attest that I have never seen a Bollywood flick like Animal before.

I mean, this movie’s so violent! It’s legit like a slasher movie at times, with some of the characters covered in blood from head to toe. I’m talking The Texas Chainsaw Massacre gory . There’s even an epic hallway fight, similar to that of Oldboy, or that Daredevil hallway scene , but with an ax (while a man sings at the end of said hallway)!

But, I’m getting ahead of myself. The plot concerns a violent man named Vijay with serious daddy issues (a heavily bearded Kapoor). He kills pretty much everybody who moves after people attempt to murder his father, Balbir (Anil Kapoor). Balbir used to neglect his son as a child, which is probably why Vijay lashes out at the world, and lash out he does.

Which is really surprising to me, since Ranbir Kapoor, from what I’ve seen him in, typically plays likable characters, but Vijay’s a total creep! I’m talking about bringing an AK-47 to a school and threatening to shoot up the room after somebody messed with his sister. This is a guy who considers himself “an alpha” and would even point a gun in a woman’s face. He’s, in every way, a total monster (or, you know, an animal).

Now, the movie’s a tad too long at 201 minutes, and the second act gets pretty ridiculous (and not in a good way). However, as somebody who has recently gotten into action-heavy Tollywood (which is different from Bollywood) movies like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Dookudu, Animal is a cool action movie that defied all of my expectations. Now, let’s just see if we get that Animal Park sequel teased at the end of the movie in the near future.

Stream Animal on Netflix .

(Image credit: Fox Star Studios)

Sanju (2018)

Back in 2022, I wrote about a delightful movie I saw on Netflix called Toolsidas Junior . In it, a child snooker player learns the game primarily from a reclusive man with a dark past. That reclusive man was played by the massively famous, Sanjay Dutt, and Sanju, which stars Kapoor in the title role, is that man’s biopic.

I honestly didn’t know anything about Dutt prior to watching Toolsidas Junior, so color me surprised when I learned that he had a pretty sordid past, namely involving jail time for gun possession, drug use, and a history of womanizing.

Throughout the film, Kapoor plays a convincing Dutt at different periods of his life. That said, at no time does the film make him unsympathetic. In fact, he almost seems like a victim! So, I'm not entirely sure just how accurate a biopic this movie actually is, but it certainly is entertaining.

Stream Sanju on Netflix.

(Image credit: UTV Motion Pictures)

Barfi! (2012)

Remember how I said that Kapoor often plays likable characters? Well, I primarily came to that conclusion because the first of his films I’d ever seen was Barfi!, which is the story of a hearing impaired man who falls in love with an autistic woman. But, there’s more to the story as another woman named Shruti (Ileana D’Cruz), also loves Barfi, but ends up marrying a rich man instead, which she ultimately regrets.

The film walks a tightrope of being dramatic, romantic, and silly, and it all hinges on Kapoor’s performance, as he mostly blows raspberries, and makes gestures in order to communicate, making him feel like somebody who stepped right out of the silent movie era .

It’s a really cute movie, and one that actually made me pay attention to Kapoor as an actor, which, in turn, got me interested in the whole Kapoor family. If you see only one movie on this list, I’d recommend Barfi! the most. It’s definitely the movie that has the widest appeal. Well, that, and the next movie that I’m going to mention.

Stream Barfi! on Netflix .

(Image credit: UTV Motion Pictures)

Wake Up Sid (2009)

Wake Up Sid is about a rich college kid who hates going to school, and often sleeps through his life since he doesn’t know what he wants to do with it. Sure, he digs photography, but he doesn’t pursue it because he’s never had to pursue anything (or anyone) in life, due to his family’s wealth.

But, that’s when he meets Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma), an aspiring writer who catches feelings for Sid. Most of the movie consists of will-they/won’t-they romantic beats, and, well, you know. This is not the kind of movie where you cry at the end and wonder what could have been.

Kapoor plays its title character as a giant man child (With a ton of cool t-shirts!), but you’re never actually frustrated with his character because you can tell he has a good heart. In a lot of ways, he’s that guy who really needs to be nudged into a relationship since he truly can’t read all of the signs that the girl is sending him. So, yeah. Prior to being married, the story of my life.

Stream Wake Up Sid on Netflix.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022)

Finally, I want to talk about Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva…again, since I already talked about this movie . Unlike all of the other flicks on this list, this is an action-packed fantasy adventure movie, which might be why it’s on Disney+.

The story of a young man who discovers that he has powers (and is in fact an astra, which is a part of Hindu mythology), Shiva is actually the first part of a planned trilogy, with Part 2 already confirmed .

Kapoor plays a convincing action hero in this world, as well as a fantastic love interest (though, we already knew he could play that kind of role in his sleep). The film is unique in a way that comic book fans would probably enjoy, so I recommend it for that kind of audience.

Stream Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva on Disney+

Ranbir Kapoor is one of India’s shining stars, so if you’re looking to get into Hindi cinema, any of these films is a great place to start. Enjoy.