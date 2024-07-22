I Was Annoyed About One Moment In Twisters, And I Just Found Out Steven Spielberg Is To Blame

Twisters just hit the 2024 movie release schedule , and some spoilers about what happens after Kate, Tyler and Javi take on a major tornado can be found throughout this article, as well as all my opinions on the matter.

When I wrote about Twisters ’ ending a few days ago, I really liked a lot of what I saw. I enjoyed that director Lee Isaac Chung reworked the original draft of the film to get Kate, Tyler and Javi together at an airport in the end. I enjoyed the funny back and forth between Powell’s Tyler and an airport attendant played by Paul Scheer. But I didn’t love the way the movie cut out as Tyler was taking Kate’s suitcase; I mean, he tracked her down at an airport and we couldn’t get one measly kiss? Apparently I have Steven Spielberg to blame for this.

Twisters reviews have been reasonably bullish on the movie and it also “blew away” box office expectations this weekend, so I want to make it clear this is an annoyance and not a game changer for a movie that is otherwise a fun ride. But if you, like me, felt like you didn’t get the romantic movie moment you wanted, Daisy Edgar-Jones confirmed to Collider you can blame another famous director.

I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it? Do you know what it is? I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually. I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.

The latter part of her comment at least gels with how I felt when I watched the end of Twisters. While Kate and Tyler figured out how to make her formula work to help the good people of Oklahoma, it does not feel like the end of the story, even with the end credits showing us a bit about what happened next. (Like Ben publishing his article.) There’s more to come, assumedly in a sequel, so Chung and co. might be saving some good moments for later.

To note, a kiss was filmed for the movie. Powell confirmed it in an interview and also there’s a viral video running around TikTok and Instagram proving his comment true. So, they gave themselves the option, but at the end of the day, they went kiss-free.

It’s not just Edgar-Jones who has defended the lack of a kiss between Powell and herself in the final version of the flick. Chung also told EW it was no offense to either of his leads but the scene just didn’t really fit for him. He said it felt like more of an audience preference to pass.

I feel like audiences are in a different place now in terms of wanting a kiss or not wanting a kiss. I actually tried the kiss, and it was very polarizing — and it's not because of their performance of the kiss.

I guess all I can say about this comment is I’m so glad that in my tender thirties I’ve made myself irrelevant to the whims of pop culture, but I did want a kiss, and I think the problem may have been placement. When it comes to the ending of this great action movie, to me, honestly, I kind of like the suitcase moment and I don’t think it was a bad note from Spielberg, had we gotten emotional payoff elsewhere.

Instead, these two had survived multiple tornadoes together, and Tyler even met Kate’s mom. Her mom! They could have had a moment in the barn. Or in the pool after the tornado hit, or before they went to save the people in the small town in the last third of the movie. So many opportunities to sneak a snog, that’s all I’m saying.

So, yes, maybe ending a movie with a kiss is a bit cliche, particularly to younger generations, but acting like the two are just pals with potential through this movie feels a little false too. In life or death situations, people are able to get close really fast, and that’s exactly what happened with Tyler and Kate. You’re really telling me he wouldn’t have gone for a kiss at some point? This cocksure-yet-smitten man who knows exactly what he wants out of life and follows her home to prove it? I absolutely refuse to believe it.