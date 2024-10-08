Arsenio Hall Pays Tribute To James Earl Jones And Shares A Secret About Coming 2 America: ‘Not Many People Know This’
These are wonderful memories.
Weeks ago, the world sadly lost celebrated actor James Earl Jones, who died at the age of 93. Tributes to Jones have subsequently been shared by his fellow actors as well as the many fans who enjoyed his work throughout his illustrious career. One of the latest stars to reflect on his memory is Arsenio Hall, as he notably worked with Jones on the Coming to America movies. The comic recently honored his co-star and shared a behind-the-scenes secret regarding the second film (which Hall is proud of) in the comedic franchise.
The 68-year-old comedian gathered his recollections of the Great White Hope star by writing an editorial for NewsOne. Arsenio Hall began the piece by praising the character of his late castmate, noting that he’d never heard anyone in Tinseltown speak ill of Mr. Jones. From there, Hall recalled working with the EGOT on 2021’s Coming 2 America, in which Jones appeared in two scenes. One features him talking to Hall’s Semmi and Baba characters as well as Eddie Murphy’s Akeem. According to Hall, that scene was shot in a very intriguing way:
Filmmaking techniques have certainly changed over the years, and I’m grateful that one method made it possible for the ailing James Earl Jones to take part in the long-awaited sequel. In hindsight, the Sandlot actor’s brief reprisal of King Jaffe Joffer is even more meaningful when you consider that it now marks his final film role. Arsenio Hall went on to recall learning from Jones while filming the movie series’ original 1988 entry. Based on Hall’s comments, it sounds like that time on set was invaluable for him:
James Earl Jones certainly brought a level of regality to just about any role he played. That’s honestly a major reason why he was so perfect for the role of King Joffer, which marks one of Jones’ best performances. While he was called upon to be something of a straight man in the Coming to America movies, he did have his fair share of comedic moments. Not only that, but he had several iconic lines as well. (I may or may not sometimes randomly say, “Let them wait,” in a booming voice when a moment calls for it.)
Honestly, I’m a bit envious that Arsenio Hall was able to spend some personal time with the Meteor Man actor. And, even though they weren’t physically together when filming Coming 2 America, it sounds like Hall is glad his late colleague was included nonetheless. One gets the feeling that Hall will treasure his memories and, all the while, I’ll appreciate him and anyone else who share BTS stories like these.
You can see James Earl Jones’ work in Coming to America can be seen by renting or buying the film on Amazon. And, if you don’t have a Prime Video subscription, know that you can still check out Coming 2 America for free on the platform.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.