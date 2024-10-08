Arsenio Hall Pays Tribute To James Earl Jones And Shares A Secret About Coming 2 America: ‘Not Many People Know This’

Weeks ago, the world sadly lost celebrated actor James Earl Jones, who died at the age of 93. Tributes to Jones have subsequently been shared by his fellow actors as well as the many fans who enjoyed his work throughout his illustrious career. One of the latest stars to reflect on his memory is Arsenio Hall, as he notably worked with Jones on the Coming to America movies. The comic recently honored his co-star and shared a behind-the-scenes secret regarding the second film (which Hall is proud of) in the comedic franchise.

The 68-year-old comedian gathered his recollections of the Great White Hope star by writing an editorial for NewsOne . Arsenio Hall began the piece by praising the character of his late castmate, noting that he’d never heard anyone in Tinseltown speak ill of Mr. Jones. From there, Hall recalled working with the EGOT on 2021’s Coming 2 America, in which Jones appeared in two scenes. One features him talking to Hall’s Semmi and Baba characters as well as Eddie Murphy’s Akeem. According to Hall, that scene was shot in a very intriguing way:

Not many people know this, but we filmed Coming 2 America in Atlanta. James, though, was ill and not up to travel, so his scenes were shot in New York. That’s right. The scene where Eddie and I are speaking to him while he glares at us from his royal bed? All of it was made possible thanks to the power of film technology. When you see me as a 90-year-old shaman named Baba, I am speaking to a tennis ball.

Filmmaking techniques have certainly changed over the years, and I’m grateful that one method made it possible for the ailing James Earl Jones to take part in the long-awaited sequel. In hindsight, the Sandlot actor’s brief reprisal of King Jaffe Joffer is even more meaningful when you consider that it now marks his final film role. Arsenio Hall went on to recall learning from Jones while filming the movie series’ original 1988 entry. Based on Hall’s comments, it sounds like that time on set was invaluable for him:

What a difference 30 years can make. When we filmed Coming to America, before a scene or during hair and makeup, I might turn to him and ask, ‘How do I approach this one?’ As a young performer—a young Black performer—being able to ask him for acting advice was a gift I have never taken for granted. His wisdom fueled me; his generational talent both intimidated and inspired me.

James Earl Jones certainly brought a level of regality to just about any role he played. That’s honestly a major reason why he was so perfect for the role of King Joffer, which marks one of Jones’ best performances . While he was called upon to be something of a straight man in the Coming to America movies, he did have his fair share of comedic moments. Not only that, but he had several iconic lines as well. (I may or may not sometimes randomly say, “Let them wait,” in a booming voice when a moment calls for it.)

Honestly, I’m a bit envious that Arsenio Hall was able to spend some personal time with the Meteor Man actor. And, even though they weren’t physically together when filming Coming 2 America, it sounds like Hall is glad his late colleague was included nonetheless. One gets the feeling that Hall will treasure his memories and, all the while, I’ll appreciate him and anyone else who share BTS stories like these.

You can see James Earl Jones' work in Coming to America can be seen by renting or buying the film on Amazon . And, if you don't have a Prime Video subscription , know that you can still check out Coming 2 America for free on the platform.